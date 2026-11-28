"The oldest rule of financial accounting is nobody hides good news. So the fact that it's not transparent almost by definition means it's not good."

– Austan Goolsbee, president, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago

In November 2001, Standard & Poor’s removed an energy trader from the S&P 500 index and put a graphics chip-maker in its place. The trader was Enron. The chipmaker was Nvidia. A quarter century later, the echoes of Enron ricochet around Nvidia across trading desks. Nvidia is not Enron by a long chalk. Enron is but a metaphor for known unknowns, for financial fiddlesticks.

Enron’s advertising slogan in its last good year was “Ask why”. The company was asked how it made its money and the answers didn’t add up. Reuters reported that the enforcement arm of the US Securities and Exchange Commission is asking questions about Nvidia’s accounting. The stock dropped 13 percent that day and has shed around $2.7 trillion in market value from its October peak. Markets do not price findings, they price doubt.

The focus has been Jensen Huang’s admitted affair with Alice Huang, suspected to be a Chinese spy. Billed by customer address, Singapore was 22 percent of Nvidia’s revenue in the July 2025 quarter. That June, Nvidia had put Alice Huang-led Megaspeed on its no-sell list. From the October quarter, Nvidia reported revenue by customer headquarters, and Singapore vanished.

The market has been pricing risks. Since June, the cost of insuring Nvidia’s debt has more than tripled. By early November, its credit default swaps were trading like a double-B credit while S&P’s rating still said AA. Enron was held at investment grade until four days before it went bankrupt. This week, S&P caught up and put Nvidia on watch for a downgrade.