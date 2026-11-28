"The oldest rule of financial accounting is nobody hides good news. So the fact that it's not transparent almost by definition means it's not good."
– Austan Goolsbee, president, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago
In November 2001, Standard & Poor’s removed an energy trader from the S&P 500 index and put a graphics chip-maker in its place. The trader was Enron. The chipmaker was Nvidia. A quarter century later, the echoes of Enron ricochet around Nvidia across trading desks. Nvidia is not Enron by a long chalk. Enron is but a metaphor for known unknowns, for financial fiddlesticks.
Enron’s advertising slogan in its last good year was “Ask why”. The company was asked how it made its money and the answers didn’t add up. Reuters reported that the enforcement arm of the US Securities and Exchange Commission is asking questions about Nvidia’s accounting. The stock dropped 13 percent that day and has shed around $2.7 trillion in market value from its October peak. Markets do not price findings, they price doubt.
The focus has been Jensen Huang’s admitted affair with Alice Huang, suspected to be a Chinese spy. Billed by customer address, Singapore was 22 percent of Nvidia’s revenue in the July 2025 quarter. That June, Nvidia had put Alice Huang-led Megaspeed on its no-sell list. From the October quarter, Nvidia reported revenue by customer headquarters, and Singapore vanished.
The market has been pricing risks. Since June, the cost of insuring Nvidia’s debt has more than tripled. By early November, its credit default swaps were trading like a double-B credit while S&P’s rating still said AA. Enron was held at investment grade until four days before it went bankrupt. This week, S&P caught up and put Nvidia on watch for a downgrade.
Circular logic worries lenders. The same names sit on every side of the Nvidia ledger. Nvidia sells to hyperscalers, neoclouds and AI labs, and those same names are its partners, investees, guaranteed parties and sellers of capacity back to Nvidia. When Nvidia joined six Wall Street firms to raise $500 billion for data centres, taking stakes and guaranteeing the resale value of its chips, hedge fund manager Michael Burry called it a “stunt” with “shades of Enron”.
Consider this: Nvidia sold $5.4 billion of systems to Valor Compute Infrastructure, which leased them to Elon Musk’s xAI. Nvidia put about $1.9 billion into the buyer and booked the $5.4 billion as revenue. In the nine months to October, Nvidia spent 20 cents buying stakes for every dollar of revenue, up from 3 cents a year back. Investments befriend buyers; buyers boost revenue numbers to enable another round of investment. Every party is a counterparty, and the weakest link could define gravity.
Unlike Enron’s, the financial wiring is not hidden, but the scale is reminiscent of it. Nvidia has guaranteed up to $118 billion of other firms’ obligations, $105 billion of it for a campus in Ohio built by SoftBank’s SB Energy and to be leased by OpenAI for 20 years. Nvidia has hedged its bets. It has signed neocloud agreements to buy $32 billion of computing capacity, but only if the firms first raise money to buy Nvidia hardware. Its own commentary says neoclouds and frontier labs are “growing faster than their balance sheets and long-term credit profiles can support”.
In the nine months to October 2025, Nvidia reported net income of $183 billion and operating cash flow of $123 billion. The gap is money customers owe, stock not yet sold and paper gains on investments. Receivables are up 110 percent since January to $81 billion. Customers now take 64 days to pay, and Nvidia has given some investment-grade buyers extended payment terms on multi-quarter deals. In the previous October quarter, Nvidia showed earnings of $717 million a day and collected $530 million.
Profits lean on the investment portfolio: gains on equity stakes rose from $3.4 billion to $25.5 billion. Nvidia holds about $110 billion in shares and private stakes against $29 billion in cash, and $26 billion of its listed holdings are under lock-up. It needs cash for buybacks and dividends, so it borrowed $25 billion in June. The world’s most profitable company borrows to buy its own shares and those of its customers. The risk is not that Nvidia’s revenue is fake, but that too much of the demand is financed, directly or indirectly, by it.
Why should a chipmaker’s ledger worry anyone outside Wall Street? Because the AI wave can make or maroon economies in its wake. In October, the IMF warned that an AI correction would travel through stock-market wealth into demand, and that its consequences “could be global”. Dalal Street’s thesis that Indian equities will rise as AI stocks fall is debatable. The flight of dollars to safety is not. India’s economy, its markets and its currency are not immune to global swings.
In 2001, Enron’s Kenneth Lay telephoned and Washington declined. Treasury Secretary Paul O’Neill later said: “Companies come and go. It’s part of the genius of capitalism.” In 2026, President Donald Trump pushed for Jensen Huang’s return, and the board reinstated him 11 days after he had resigned. Boards that recall a former chief often regret it: Xerox brought back Paul Allaire, Enron Ken Lay, Yahoo Jerry Yang and Gateway Ted Waitt.
Next week, Huang answers to the US Congress: behind closed doors, before three House committees on December 1, and in public before the Senate Banking Committee on December 3. The agenda is China and the Chinese executive. The ledger is not on it.
There is a reason for the furrows on Main Street. Enron wiped out its employees’ retirement savings. Nvidia sits in almost everyone’s: 5.7 percent of the S&P 500, held mostly through index funds, which hold half of the big 401(k) plans. Nvidia does not need contagion. It is the market.
Read all columns by Shankkar Aiyar
Author of The Gated Republic, Aadhaar: A Biometric History of India’s 12 Digit Revolution, and Accidental India
(shankkar.aiyar@gmail.com)