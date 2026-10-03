AI reads the pink slip. Politicians don't

Bots are calling and closing loans at Bajaj Finance. Xiaomi produces smartphones in a lights out plant with no workers on site. AI agents at LimeChat and Haptik handle 95 percent of customer queries, cutting staffing by four-fifths. Hyundai plans more than 25,000 Boston Dynamics Atlas robots across its plants by 2030. TCS, which has been shedding workforce, has set up a dark factory lab in Pune. Meituan’s Keeta Drone makes food deliveries in Dubai. Salesforce has trimmed over 4,000 jobs as it has built what it calls an “Agentforce” of customer service bots. At IBM, an AI agent called AskHR now handles about 94 percent of routine HR tasks. AI has withered the hiring process, with candidates now applying to and being interviewed by AI as the first filter of recruitment.

In Kazuo Ishiguro's Klara and the Sun, the machine studies the humans it serves more closely than they study themselves. AI is retrenching human interface across sectors. Last month I asked Claude, Grok, ChatGPT, DeepSeek, Perplexity, Kimi and HY4 to map an atlas of jobs at risk. They were given the same brief: map, occupation by occupation, which jobs AI eliminates, compresses, transforms, augments, spares or creates, and analyse the investment and business models behind it. The bots didn’t need research assistants to produce over 160 pages. The coming compression of the human footprint in the job market is stark. Jobs at greatest risk include the data-entry clerk, telemarketer, call-centre agent, bookkeeper, paralegal, junior coder and claims processor.

On the safe-for-now list are the electrician, plumber, bedside nurse, carer, firefighter and those roles that need a human to own the call. AI reads the scan, but the radiologist stays because regulation requires a human sign-off. And all seven were silent on two things. None put a figure on the money driving the disruption. None estimated how many new jobs AI would create. The jobs AI removes were scored to the decimal. The machines also agreed on the sequence, and the sequence explains why the damage is invisible until it is done.