When ChatGPT went live on November 30, 2022, Nvidia was best known for gaming chips. The company was worth $420 billion and Jensen Huang under $20 billion. This month, Nvidia closed at a record $5.77 trillion, and Forbes puts Huang at $199 billion.

The builders of Babel, Genesis 11:4 records, set out to “make us a name”. Today, billionaire lists are where names get made. Forbes’s 2023 annual census of the Richie Riches counted 2,640 billionaires worth $12.2 trillion. The 2026 edition found 3,428 worth over $20 trillion. Elon Musk, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg went from $514 billion between them to $1.78 trillion.

The divergence between AI and not-AI tells the post-ChatGPT story. Value exchange-traded funds have struggled returning about 47 percent in three years, whereas the VanEck Semiconductor ETF returned 327 percent. Below the billionaires there is the salaried millionaire gentry. At OpenAI, more than 75 employees sold $30 million each in one tender. SK Hynix is on course to pay its average worker $547,000 for 2026. In Bengaluru, India’s five biggest IT firms shed 57,891 jobs in two years. Icheon gets rich; Bengaluru gets thin.

India’s family offices are funding homegrown AI, but it has yet to show up on the global radar, and fund managers lament India’s underperformance and thin AI presence. Distance from AI costs money. Bernard Arnault, the richest man alive in 2023, is poorer than he was. In 2023, the richest man in China sold bottled water. Zhong Shanshan is still worth $68 billion. ByteDance’s Zhang Yiming has gone past him, from $45 billion to $69.3 billion. Tencent’s Ma Huateng has climbed from $35.3 billion to $53.8 billion.