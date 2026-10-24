Million mutinies: Little and big fires everywhere

Gen AI is retrenching early- and mid-level jobs. Interest rates are higher and promise to stay there. Sovereign debt is at an all-time high. It could be argued that Trumponomics has aggravated the conditions, yet the US has seen no youth-led wave. Not as yet.

Few of these grievances are new. Some are prime examples of wilful blindness. Troubling questions on housing, wages or condition of schools and healthcare do not sprout overnight. The harsh truth is that politicians are skilled at weaponising consequences, but have no time to address the causative factors. The student, the renter and the first-time voter are making one argument in different languages: the future has been upended, and they are left without a say. The magnitude of discontent is huge.

Nearly half of humanity is under 30. Their idiom is the online feed. Six billion people are online, and 82 percent of 15-to-24 year olds use the internet. The grammar is irony. The CJP’s Instagram account has over 25 million followers. Albanians march behind cardboard flamingos. The Jolly Roger flutters at youth rallies across Europe, Nepal and Indonesia. In Nepal, tens of thousands voted on Discord for an interim Prime Minister. Italian students urge protesters to “fare come in Francia” (do as France does), and Madrid campers hold tutorials for youths from elsewhere.

It is also a generation that lives by the lens. The march, the arrest, the baton and the burning ministry are clips before they are events, instruments of mobilisation. This is the experiential generation. It is used to answers at the tip of a finger and end of a swipe. To this cohort, the adult is insolent not only in tone but in tempo, and slowness is itself an insult. The impatience is not frivolous. A leaked paper or a deleted name is a failure of fairness, the one thing the young were promised. The adults hear tempo as disrespect and tell the young to be quiet. A placard in Nantes, copied from a May 1968 Atelier Populaire poster, with Macron’s silhouette, said, “Be young and shut up.”