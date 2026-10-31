India and the Republic of Committees

Their submissions are not public, but some impact is visible. Guaba propelled the decriminalisation of laws and withdrawal of over 200 quality control orders. There is much lather about deregulation at the state level, but recommendations for it sit in a black box. There can be a test for it simpler than any report: do entrepreneurs wade past fewer than the earlier 100-plus clearances for a project? Has the regime moved from prohibited-unless-permitted to permitted-unless-prohibited approach? In May 2026, Gauba told industry the Centre would move there. Future tense.

British historian C Northcote Parkinson had said, “A committee is organic in nature, it takes root and grows, it flowers, wilts and dies, scattering the seed from which other committees will bloom.” In India, the committee has become furniture: part of the fittings of governance, so familiar that nobody asks who ordered it, rearranged with every change of government and never carted out.

Has the perpetual parade of committees been nurtured by the existence of committee rooms or by an institutional incapacity to address what citizens face? A room that exists will be booked. The script of Yes, Minister supplied a politician’s logic: “Something must be done. This is something. Therefore we must do it.” The 1980s’ quip from a fictional London resonates in 21st-century Delhi.

The ritual is older than the Republic. After the Great Famine of 1876-78, Richard Strachey’s commission of 1880 recommended a famine code; it arrived in 1883. That’s how the British Raj used commissions to postpone a reckoning. The Republic inherited the habit along with the filing cabinets.

The Pawar Committee on disaster management submitted recommendations in June 2003. Nine of the 10 had not been implemented when the tsunami struck in December 2004. In May 2005, this columnist counted over 50 committees set up by the UPA government. Six committees studied unemployment, four infrastructure.