Trump stages tariffs in the theatre of endless wars

The Graham law sanctions Russia. It extends the Iran Sanctions Act by five years. It authorises tariffs of up to 100 percent on the five countries buying the most Russian oil, India one of them. China, on the same shipping data, is the other—usually the bigger one. The crowning assumption is that barrels need no passport, whereas tariffs can be targeted. Read as a Russia law, it is a blunt instrument. Read as three-way triangulation, it becomes a possible weapon of peace.

On the face of it, the US Congress has armed the President with an economic weapon designed for extraction. The question is: can the threat of tariffs bend Russia’s will or China’s? The record thus far is far from inspiring. The week Trump spoke with Putin, China and Russia vetoed the US at the UN Security Council on a move that would have authorised UN experts to keep monitoring sanctions on Iran.

There is much discussion about the impact of the Graham law on India’s imports from Russia. Thus far, India maintained its strategic autonomy navigating past sanctions, exploring the geographies of hydrocarbons—from Venezuela to Iran and Russia to Venezuela—all in the interest of an economy hosting over 1.4 billion people. Can the US force China, the largest customer of Russia and Iran, to stop buying oil or gas from either? Beijing clearly qualifies ahead of Delhi for action under the Graham law.

Context is critical for the design of objectives and divining outcomes. The law stipulates that the President impose the levies within 30 days of enactment. In theory, much is possible. In reality, the spectrum of possibilities is vividly vast. You could argue China holds over $600 billion of American debt, that China can choke production lines across sectors—from rare earths to medicine inputs. It is true that China has the cards. It is equally clear that China will not have to play them.