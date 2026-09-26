Growth up, taxes up, but market down

Two years ago this week, the Nifty50 closed at 26,004, a record. On Friday, it closed at 23,140. The household that bought into an index-linked fund in September is down 8.8 percent on its investment even after accounting for dividends. Citizen Janardhan, who put the same money into an SBI fixed deposit—the dullest instrument in Indian markets—saw it compounded at more than 9 percent, given an appropriate tenor.

Those who bet on equity are beyond disappointed. The Sensex is below its 200-week moving average and the Nifty has slid for seven consecutive weeks, its longest downhill streak since 2020. Infosys has fallen for eight straight sessions. Reliance Industries has hit a fresh 52-week low. For the equity investor, the only good news is that there is no tax—since there is no gain.

The spectre turns surreal if we look at the numbers the economy has been printing. The latest reading says real GDP is up 7.8 percent. Household spending: up 9.9 percent. Net direct tax collections: up 13 percent. Gross GST: up 14.8 percent. So here’s the India paradox: output rising, spending rising, direct and indirect tax collections rising—and stocks falling.

The distance between output and consumption is vivid. Equipment makers Amber Enterprises and Dixon Technologies are up 8.8 percent and 10.2 percent, whereas the brands they build are down—Voltas -22.3 percent, Havells -21.4 percent, Blue Star -15.7 percent, Crompton -9.9 percent.

The contradiction is manifest in sales and profits data. Consumer goods volumes are up barely 4-5 percent in an economy growing at 7-8 percent. Maruti, down 25 percent since last year, sold more but disappointed in terms of profits. Consumption is skewed in a K-shape of haves and have-nots. Premium products are doing better than mass-market goods.