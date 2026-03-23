Telangana balance between welfare & infrastructure rests on rosy projections

Telangana has proposed a delicate equilibrium that many other states are trying to achieve—between increased support for education, health and welfare on one hand and long-term asset creation on the other. The state’s Rs 3.24-lakh-crore budget for 2026-27 includes an allocation of Rs 2,34,406 crore for revenue expenditure and Rs 47,267 crore for capital spend. This split signals the intent to address social needs without neglecting infrastructure.

Two fresh proposals are genuinely progressive: the extension of mid-day meals to intermediate students and Indiramma, a scheme providing Rs 5-lakh life insurance cover to 1.15 crore families. The allocation for education, at 8.2 percent of the total outlay, is up 15 percent over 2025-26, and health gets 10.4 percent more. Despite the increases, it must be noted that health and education in the state suffer from poor infrastructure. New schools, upgraded hospitals, modern laboratories and digital classrooms require far higher capital spending.

A closer look at the numbers offers another caution. The budget estimate of a Rs 3.04-lakh-crore outlay in 2025-25 has come down to Rs 2.81 lakh crore in the revised estimate—a shrinkage of about 8 percent. The most glaring cut was in central grants-in-aid, halved from the BE of Rs 22,782 crore to the RE of Rs 11,161 crore, exposing over-optimistic assumptions about devolution from New Delhi.