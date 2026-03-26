Provide guardrails against overreach in foreign funding Bill

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 has opened a can of worms. Through the legislation introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the government seeks to tighten the regulatory framework governing foreign funding of non-profit organisations in India. It argues that the proposed amendments would plug operational and legal gaps in the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

One of the most contentious provisions of the Bill is the proposal to grant the Union government—through a designated authority—the power to take control of assets created from foreign contributions by NGOs whose licences have been cancelled or suspended. This authority would be empowered to manage, use, transfer, or even dispose of such assets for ‘public purposes’.

The Bill also proposes stricter compliance requirements during periods of suspension. Organisations would be barred from transferring or disposing of assets created from foreign funds without prior government approval, significantly curtailing their operational autonomy. In effect, the Union government would gain sweeping powers over the functioning of NGOs receiving foreign funds. By mandating that state governments must seek the Centre’s prior approval for initiating any FCRA-related investigation, it skews federalism.