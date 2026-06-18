Give the breakup can of worms a healthy closure

The patient was agitated and furious, repeatedly asking how he could end the relationship after two years. She demanded explanations.

She believed she could fix her faults and win the relationship back. He had blocked all communication and attempts to reach him.

When asked what she actually wanted to tell him, she had a list of questions:

When did you start thinking about breaking up? Did you ever really love me? Were you ever committed? Did you leave because you found someone better? What are my faults? Am I unlovable or intolerable? Why didn’t you tell me your concerns so I could change? Would you reconsider if I did?

The questions kept coming, laden with tears and anger. He may not have had clear answers. Even if he did, her grief was too intense for her to take them in.

GET READY FOR CLOSURE

This illustrates a breakup — the termination of a romantic relationship. It happens when partners mutually agree to end the relationship, or when one partner ends it alone. Nowadays, Malayalis call the latter ‘theppu’. Very often, breakups happen without healthy closure.

Closure is a critical component of healing after a relationship ends. Without it, individuals can remain trapped in cycles of confusion, pain, and unresolved questions that harm their well-being.

Parting ways as good friends can be one possible outcome of healthy closure. Ideally, a mutual breakup happens through calm discussions where both parties give each other space for a closure talk.