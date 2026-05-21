Mental health priorities for the new Kerala government

In an interview, newly elected MLA Ramesh Pisharody called for a dedicated ministry for mental health. Currently, most activities fall under the Ministry of Health, while others are scattered across departments.

The mental health of school students is managed by the education department and the Ministry of Women and Child Development. Then there are the police-run student well-being and digital de-addiction initiatives. The excise department handles de-addiction programmes, the Ministry of Youth Welfare pilots youth mental health projects, and women’s well-being initiatives are under the Women’s Welfare Ministry.

Despite numerous programmes, there is little focus, coordination, or impact auditing. With several psychosocial issues signalling declining mental health in Kerala, the MLA’s vision for a unified ministry is timely and relevant.

The burden of mental illness in Kerala

The 2016 National Mental Health Survey found that 11.36% of people in Kerala had a mental disorder at the time of the survey, with a lifetime prevalence of 14.14%. Roughly one in eight people in the state need mental health intervention — higher than national averages. Common conditions include anxiety and stress-related disorders at 5.43%, depression at 2.49%, and substance use disorders at 4.82%. Are they all getting the help they need?

Access versus stigma

Kerala has relatively better mental health care in both the government and private sectors. However, gaps exist in Wayanad and Idukki districts. Yet stigma and shame prevent many from seeking scientific treatment.

Quacks exploit this reluctance, diverting people from professional care. The government must regulate unqualified practitioners in mental health services. This includes mandatory licensing of counselling centres with clear qualification standards.

Stigma-reduction campaigns are essential to convey that mental disorders are health conditions like any other, and that there is no health without mental health.