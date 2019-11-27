Home Opinions

Vishnu temple in ancient Chola village 

The deity at this Vishnu temple is more than six-feet tall, and the mantapa in front of the central shrine has images of Azhvars and Acharyas

CHENNAI : Koozhamandal, close to Kanchipuram is one of the places which has a historical connection to the Chola era. This place, now known as Koozhamandal, was also called as Koozhampandal (Koozhambandal). Historic places around this area with ancient temples are Arpakka, Kavantandalam, Magaral, Mamandur and Uttiramerur. 

The deity enshrined in the main sanctum of the Vishnu temple in Koozhamandal is Pesumperumal, also known as Varadaraja Perumal. This huge image in a standing posture is more than six feet in height. In the upper two arms, Perumal holds the conch and the discus. His lower right hand is in abhaya hasta and the lower left hand is in gada-hasta (as though resting on the mace).

Pesumperumal Temple, Koozhamandal
Flanking the deity are Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi. There is no separate sanctum for Goddess Lakshmi in this temple. The mantapa in front of the central shrine has the stone images of the Azhvars (important devotees of Vishnu) like Nammalvar, Andal, Periazhvar and Tirumazhisai Azhvar, and Acharyas (preceptors) like Ramanujacharya and Manavala Mamuni in worship.

Just like the main sanctum, the temple campus is also very small, but one has no idea of how spacious it was in times bygone. It was in a dilapidated condition, but over the last few decades, has been restored to active worship. The temple tank is called Ananta Pushkarini and also as Chetti Kulam and the sacred tree in this temple is Parijatam.

Many historical epigraphs found in the Siva temple in this village, originally called Gangaikonda Cholisvaram and now known as Jagannathesvarar temple give plenty of information about the history of this place. The contents of these inscriptions reveal that this village was originally called Vikramachola Puram. This Siva temple was constructed during the time of Rajendra Chola I (1012-1044 AD). It is entirely possible that the Vishnu temple is also of this time.

Main deity
Pesumperumal is also worshipped as Varadaraja Perumal

Code of worship
The rituals are conducted according to the Vaikhanasa Agama.

