STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Seeking wisdom during uncertain times

Many of us, who reported to him, were devastated.

Published: 21st April 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : The lockdown is associated with another word beginning with ‘L’ and is equally unpleasant: Layoff. With the worldwide medical turmoil, comes domestic, mental and economic trauma. As most organisations are trying to balance their sheets, my mind flashes back to the past, throwing up vivid images of an interesting encounter with a senior colleague. A mentor to many who worked with him, he was sharp, witty and had a disturbing calmness about him. He was at the helm when the organisation decided to go for a rejig and handed over an insignificant portfolio to him. In professional parlance, we call it being side-lined. Basically that was the organisation’s way of asking him to pack off.

Many of us, who reported to him, were devastated. The reporting line-up changed, and he was no longer our leader. I have carefully mentioned the term leader here, because that is the term that differentiated him from being a boss. Pack off he did, within a month. It was his last working day, and I went in to meet him, my heart strangely feeling a pinch. This was because he had defined the workplace dynamics, where our team looked forward to work, did not mind coming on off-days, rushed to beat the deadline and had a sense of pride to what we brought out. It was a no-fuss last day.

Those were not the social media days, and so, only a few people knew that it was his last day at work. He had been in the organisation for more than 16 years. There was no farewell, no goodbyes. He was packing his collection of books and a few Time magazine copies in a cardboard box, when I knocked and walked in. His smile had no sadness, and certainly no disappointment. I tried to smile back, braving the tears that threatened to hoodwink me. The silence of our smiles was interrupted by the burring of the air-conditioner that kept rhythm with the fluctuating power (pun very much intended). “I would like to give you a farewell with a few team members. Will you and your wife please come for lunch?” I asked. “Sure. When?”

“Will Friday suit you?” “Sure”. The invite was done. But I was still waiting for him to say something. “Don’t look so sad,” he finally said. “The dynamics of every organisation changes with time. It has changed now, and I find no place in the new scheme of things. But that does not reflect my capability. It’s just that the organisation also needs to reinvent itself and has to refurbish its leadership.” ‘Isn’t he even a bit disappointed that he has served this place for so long?’ I thought to myself. As if reading my mind, he said, “I am not disappointed. And, you, too, need not get so emotional.”

I shuffled on my seat sheepishly for being so transparent. “The problem is when we start taking our position for granted, and throw our weight around needlessly, spawning insecurities and jealousy. When you know the organisation we work for decides what is best in the given circumstances, we can be detached from that power and just enjoy till we last there,” he said, while handing me a tissue from his box. It is people like him who keep reminding me that the corridor of work-place is not a race track, but a space to gain wisdom.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp