STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Summer of discomfort stares at Naveen Patnaik government's face in Odisha

Compared with some of the larger states, the situation appears comfortable but there is an undercurrent of discomfort nonetheless.

Published: 27th April 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | PTI)

Everything that can go wrong will go wrong. Murphy’s Law seems to be catching up with the Odisha government as the end of second-phase lockdown draws to a close. Suddenly, the numbers have spiked. In about a fortnight, the Covid-19 cases have doubled. Compared with some of the larger states, the situation appears comfortable but there is an undercurrent of discomfort nonetheless. And May 3 brings more unease as the lockdown is expected to be lifted across the country.

Odisha certainly did begin well. A registration system for foreign returnees with incentives drew good response and solid national headlines. It used the data to impose lockdown in coastal districts where most of the initial cases were reported. It also set up a series of dedicated Covid Hospitals. When the Tablighi Jamaat cluster emerged in Delhi, Bhubaneswar was among its first hotspots. Containment zones were declared and the government moved aggressively through intensive testing and isolation though it fumbled with provision of essential services and its much-vaunted communication machinery had its share of goof-ups.

Then the government realised that districts bordering West Bengal are a grey area. Between April 10 and April 26, as many as 53 cases were reported, most of which came from Bhadrak, Jajpur and Balasore districts where people returned from Bengal during lockdown. It had to close the border completely and announce a 60-hour complete shutdown in these districts to control the spread.

The government is now staring at a bigger task. A large population from Odisha migrates every year to other states in search of livelihood and the lockdown has left them stranded. With factories and mills shut, migrant workers are a restless lot. Stories of hardships back home has made them more desperate to return. Guess where this population is stuck — Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana (and we are not still talking about West Bengal), which are grappling with the outbreak. When the lockdown is lifted, these migrant workers would head home. Already, thousands are back in Ganjam but a bigger number is awaiting relaxation of restrictions. All of a sudden, the government has realised that it would be faced with lakhs on their way back.

Back in March and early April when the government was devising its strategy, it remained oblivious to the fact that the migrants’ issue could blow up in this fashion although it had created temporary quarantine facilities at every gram panchayat. But now the capacity of these camps and centres looks inadequate and all its strategies look reactionary. That is primarily because there was barely any assessment about migration trends. A key concern has been the government’s reluctance to take the political class on board. Had there been a constant interface with MLAs and ministers representing these districts, the ground-level intelligence would have helped sharpen the strategy. Truth be told, outward migration has remained the Achilles’ heel for the Naveen administration for long. Its Labour department has little clue about it.

Different departments and spokespersons continue to throw different numbers at different times even now.The government has now empowered sarpanchs with certain powers vested with District Collectors to deal with the migrant problem apart from putting in place a registration system and a financial support deal. On Sunday, Naveen had a video conference with his Gujarat and Maharashtra counterparts. It has been decided that a panel of officers will be constituted to coordinate and migrants would be brought back by bus. At this stage, it appears like a desperate attempt.

Over the past few weeks, the State government has ramped up testing facilities but going forward, its strategy would be tested in face of the challenges ahead. Panchayati Raj, Health and Labour departments will have a real job at hand if the Centre relaxes movement of transport between states post-May 3. The virus crisis is unlikely to go away soon. The summer promises to be long, harsh and arduous one for the Naveen regime.

Siba Mohanty
Deputy Resident Editor, Odisha
sibamohanty@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates Coronavirus Lockdown
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp