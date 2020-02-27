Replete with tradition, history and architecture  

Chithra Madhavan By

CHENNAI: Srivaikuntam, a town on the north bank of River Tamraparani (Porunai), is well-known for its Vishnu temple wherein the deity is worshipped as Vaikunthanatha Perumal. This temple is one among the 108 Divya Desam (sacred abodes of Vishnu sung in praise of by the Azhvars or important Vaishnava devotees). It is in the group of nine Divya Desams in this area which is collectively called Nava Thirupati. Nammazhvar has composed Tamil verses (Pasurams) in praise of the deity here.

The temple faces east with a large gopuram in the front. The principal image, small in size, is worshipped as Vaikunthanatha Perumal. He is seen standing with four arms, the upper two holding the sankha and chakra, while the lower right hand is in abhaya hasta (blessing) and the lower left hand is in gada hasta (resting on top of the mace). The processional deity (utsava-murti) is known as Kallapiran. An interesting feature of this temple is that abhisekam (Thirumanjanam) for the main deity is performed with milk every day. In the prakaram are the sanctums for Goddesses Lakshmi worshipped as Vaikuntha Nayaki Thayar and Choranatha Nayaki Thayar.

There are separate sanctums in this temple for Venugopala, Rama, Lakshmi Narasimha and also for the Dasavatara images which are seen in a row, including Kalki with the face of a horse and holding a sword and shield. One of the eye-catching features of this temple is a large mandapam with intricately carved sculptures which is seen near the gopuram. The outer pillars have exquisite sculptures of Rama flanked by Hanuman and Sugriva, and also Rama with Hanuman and Sita standing by the side. This temple has a number of inscriptions, some of the Chola times and many belonging to the Pandyan era. They are mostly donative in nature. This temple is one of the Navagraha Sthalams for Rahu.



Inscriptions

Many Pandyan epigraphs are etched here

Gopuram

The main gopuram is a stately one, full of sculptures

Code of worship

The rituals and festivals in this temple are according to the Pancharatra Agama

