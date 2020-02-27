Home Opinions

Replete with tradition, history and architecture  

The Vaikunthanatha Perumal temple is among the 108 Divya Desams,  and one of the Navagraha Sthalams for Rahu

Published: 27th February 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: Srivaikuntam, a town on the north bank of River Tamraparani (Porunai), is well-known for its Vishnu temple wherein the deity is worshipped as Vaikunthanatha Perumal. This temple is one among the 108 Divya Desam (sacred abodes of Vishnu sung in praise of by the Azhvars or important Vaishnava devotees). It is in the group of nine Divya Desams in this area which is collectively called Nava Thirupati. Nammazhvar has composed Tamil verses (Pasurams) in praise of the deity here. 

The temple faces east with a large gopuram in the front. The principal image, small in size, is worshipped as Vaikunthanatha Perumal. He is seen standing with four arms, the upper two holding the sankha and chakra, while the lower right hand is in abhaya hasta (blessing) and the lower left hand is in gada hasta (resting on top of the mace). The processional deity (utsava-murti) is known as Kallapiran. An interesting feature of this temple is that abhisekam (Thirumanjanam) for the main deity is performed with milk every day. In the prakaram are the sanctums for Goddesses Lakshmi worshipped as Vaikuntha Nayaki Thayar and Choranatha Nayaki Thayar. 

There are separate sanctums in this temple for Venugopala, Rama, Lakshmi Narasimha and also for the Dasavatara images which are seen in a row, including Kalki with the face of a horse and holding a sword and shield. One of the eye-catching features of this temple is a large mandapam with intricately carved sculptures which is seen near the gopuram. The outer pillars have exquisite sculptures of Rama flanked by Hanuman and Sugriva, and also Rama with Hanuman and Sita standing by the side. This temple has a number of inscriptions, some of the Chola times and many belonging to the Pandyan era. They are mostly donative in nature. This temple is one of the Navagraha Sthalams for Rahu.
 

Inscriptions
Many Pandyan epigraphs are etched here

Gopuram
The main gopuram is a stately one, full of sculptures

Code of worship
The rituals and festivals in this temple are according to the Pancharatra Agama

Chithra Madhavan cityexpresschn@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp