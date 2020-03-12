STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Inspiration from an 8-year-old

The International Women’s Day has just passed, and as always there were sloppy forwards on celebrating women and spa discounts for pampering them all.

Published: 12th March 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: The International Women’s Day has just passed, and as always there were sloppy forwards on celebrating women and spa discounts for pampering them all. But this you already know, and may have indulged in earnestly too, whether it was wishing the women in your life a very Happy Women’s day. What you may have forgotten though, when you gave or accepted gifts to mark this day is the long history behind Women’s Day; a history that is anything but cute and cuddly, because what it was when it began was a strike and the birth of the movement that has fought hard for women’s social, political and economic rights. 

A large part of our country’s twitterati forgot this too, as they were served tokenism on a platter and raced to name and tag women doing commendable work to take over the Prime Minister’s social media accounts for the day. It goes without saying that the winners of this prize, the women whose work will be showcased to millions, were picked long before the race was announced. #SheInspiresUs was the chosen hashtag, and following hundreds of recommendations seven women were given access to the Prime Minister’s official handle. 

I had three problems with this public relations outing, and then my own dilemma about whether I could write about it without seeming like I am out to get the chosen women. Problem one is that not enough of us were able to see it for the grand but empty gesture it was. When hundreds of dissenting voices are being quashed across the country, when information from a state had been blocked for months, when the blood from the Delhi riots has not yet dried, when ‘normalcy’ and the economy are illusions, and when India is listed as one of the most dangerous countries for women in the world, and has failed in the Freedom Index, the handing out of the social media account to give voice to a few women is everything like a spa discount. It’s a sham that makes one thankful for having it but in hindsight only burns a hole in the pocket.They’re both the same because the spa (and the mother account) gets more mileage and applause for having the offer than the one who avails it. 

Second is the reaction begotten by Licypriya Kangujam, the eight-year-old environmental activist from Manipur for choosing not to accept the invitation to take over the Prime Minister’s Twitter account. In a tweet she said, “Please don’t celebrate me if you are not going to listen to my voice,” and this led to a Twitter war on whether a child as young as Licypriya could possible make a decision such as this by herself. I believe this arises from people’s inability to see children as wise or with opinion. Or it could simply mean that not enough of us are around young people who teach us everyday, or are willing to learn from them. 

This brings me to my third problem, and my dilemma itself. But I first acknowledge that the chosen seven women are doing important, groundbreaking break and no critique takes away from that. It did disappoint me though that no trans, queer, or gender non-conforming women were on the list. It didn’t surprise me at all that no woman who challenges the status quo or asks uncomfortable questions of the administration were chosen. The dilemma is this: Could I have hoped that all the women would refuse the Prime Minister’s offer? Yes, that would’ve sent across a clear message of solidarity keeping in tune with what Women’s Day means — to not leave anyone behind. Do I hold it against the chosen women that they did not refuse? No, because I realise choices are hard to make, and the ones that are made must be respected. But can I be clear that it is the eight-year-old who inspires me most? Yes. Can I hope that we see a world, one in which we don’t need a man however powerful to give us a voice? Hell yes.

Archanaa Seker seker.archanaa@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp