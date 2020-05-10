Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor: Legends Not Out 

Nitin Manchanda By

The onset of the year has left everyone around baffled. Covid-19 has derailed humans mentally, financially, and medically. Amidst the extensive loss of lives, we recently lost two of the most versatile actors—Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

While Khan was known as a man of few words but spoke through his eyes, Rishi Kapoor was known for calling a spade a spade. While one was hailed as a loverboy, the other brought out the common man’s struggles through his films.

From winning a national award for his performance in Mera Naam Joker in his teens to confessing having bought a Filmfare award in his autobiography Khullam Khulla, Kapoor never shied away from speaking the truth. He who amusingly called himself ‘son of a famous father and father of a famous son’. Rishi Kapoor worked diligently in the Hindi film industry and in his career spanning 40 years, with almost 150 films and several awards, he was a living legend.

Irrfan Khan, on the other hand, started as an air conditioner repairer and made his mark in Indian, as well as global cinema. As once stated by him, “I want to entertain people, but with some substance.” He has been a cinematic legend whose legacy will live till eternity and beyond. From not being able to afford to watch Jurrasic Park, to being a part of it, Khan proved himself as par excellence.

Both these actors, apart from there impeccable talent, also had a fatal ailment in common. Both were fighting their individual battle against cancer and eventually were laid to rest. 2020 stands for number 4, which is Rahu (Uranus). This is why we’re seeing it as an infection spreading at rampant speed. It also increases the suffering of those already dealing with it.

To understand the situation better, it’s important to know how cancer is created. It all starts with Rahu, which creates insecurity and diseases hat is not easily diagnosed. Rahu also leads to epidemics, pandemics, unnatural deaths and cancer. Rahu was with the moon from April 27, which creates phobia and insecurity, something common in an actor’s profession. Rahu eclipsed the moon that signifies the respiratory and immune system. So, Khan succumbed to weakened immunity and Kapoor to breathing issues.

The past few days have seen a rise in Covid-19 cases because people are suffering from compromised immunity and respiratory issues. As all the planets were in Kalsarp Yoga and Rahu in its own Nakshatra, it created poison in the body.

Rahu also represents antibiotic ventilators that make a human body unable to function on its own. Both actor’s were struggling in their last hours, submitted to these machines. Thus, the lives of these two megastars may have completed its circle, their legacy will continue with ellipses.

(The views expressed here are of the author)