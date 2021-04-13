STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

An exclusive abode for the Goddess of knowledge

Saraswati, the Goddess of learning, is much worshipped in homes, but temples for this Goddess are rather rare.

Published: 13th April 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Saraswati, the Goddess of learning, is much worshipped in homes, but temples for this Goddess are rather rare. Koothanur, a village on the banks of River Arasilar, a branch of River Kaveri, is home to a small, ancient temple exclusively for this deity.

Enshrined in the main sanctum is a beautiful four-armed stone image of Saraswati in a seated yogic posture (Padmasana) on a lotus. She holds a string of beads (japamala) and the water-pot (kamandala) in the upper hands, while one of two lower hands is in Chinmudra (indicative of knowledge) and the other holds a palm-leaf manuscript. The processional image (utsava-murti), is similar to the principal one. Goddess Saraswati in this temple is draped only in white sarees, and white lotuses are offered in worship.

Ottakoottar, the famous Tamil poet, who lived in the Chola times of the 12th century AD, was given the title Kavi Chakravarti (Emperor of poets). He graced the courts of three successive Chola kings- Vikrama Chola, Kulottunga Chola II and Rajaraja Chola III and composed Ulas (a literary form) on all three of them. Closely associated with Koothanur, it is said that he worshipped Goddess Saraswati, had a vision (darshan) of the deity at this place and subsequently became a famous poet. The first poem composed by him is said to be the Saraswati Anthati, in praise of his favourite deity. This village, which was given to Ottakoothar as a fief by the Chola rulers, was called Koothanur, after his name. It is believed that this temple was constructed by Ottakootar whose modern stone image is seen in this shrine.

Inscriptions found in this temple reveal Ottakoothar’s association with this place. A Tamil epigraph of the 12 th century C.E. records that Ovada-koothar also called Kavipperumal, a grandson of Ottakootar consecrated an image of Goddess Saraswati. Another stone inscription here mentions that a person named Purushottaman Bharati Sripada, the pontiff of a matha in Kumabkonam gave a gift to Goddess Saraswati in 1492 CE.

Festivals
The most important festivals are Saraswati Puja and Vijayadashami

Chithra Madhavan

cityexpresschn@gmail.com

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp