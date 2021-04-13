An exclusive abode for the Goddess of knowledge

Chithra Madhavan By

Saraswati, the Goddess of learning, is much worshipped in homes, but temples for this Goddess are rather rare. Koothanur, a village on the banks of River Arasilar, a branch of River Kaveri, is home to a small, ancient temple exclusively for this deity.

Enshrined in the main sanctum is a beautiful four-armed stone image of Saraswati in a seated yogic posture (Padmasana) on a lotus. She holds a string of beads (japamala) and the water-pot (kamandala) in the upper hands, while one of two lower hands is in Chinmudra (indicative of knowledge) and the other holds a palm-leaf manuscript. The processional image (utsava-murti), is similar to the principal one. Goddess Saraswati in this temple is draped only in white sarees, and white lotuses are offered in worship.

Ottakoottar, the famous Tamil poet, who lived in the Chola times of the 12th century AD, was given the title Kavi Chakravarti (Emperor of poets). He graced the courts of three successive Chola kings- Vikrama Chola, Kulottunga Chola II and Rajaraja Chola III and composed Ulas (a literary form) on all three of them. Closely associated with Koothanur, it is said that he worshipped Goddess Saraswati, had a vision (darshan) of the deity at this place and subsequently became a famous poet. The first poem composed by him is said to be the Saraswati Anthati, in praise of his favourite deity. This village, which was given to Ottakoothar as a fief by the Chola rulers, was called Koothanur, after his name. It is believed that this temple was constructed by Ottakootar whose modern stone image is seen in this shrine.

Inscriptions found in this temple reveal Ottakoothar’s association with this place. A Tamil epigraph of the 12 th century C.E. records that Ovada-koothar also called Kavipperumal, a grandson of Ottakootar consecrated an image of Goddess Saraswati. Another stone inscription here mentions that a person named Purushottaman Bharati Sripada, the pontiff of a matha in Kumabkonam gave a gift to Goddess Saraswati in 1492 CE.

Festivals

The most important festivals are Saraswati Puja and Vijayadashami

Chithra Madhavan

cityexpresschn@gmail.com

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture