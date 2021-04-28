Stop misinformation campaign in Kerala, work with Centre

Sobha Surendran By

It is unfortunate that during the time of this humanitarian crisis, political leaders from the ruling and opposition front in Kerala are indulged in a vicious misinformation campaign about the third phase of the national vaccination strategy, which comes into force on May 1.

It was shocking to witness Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala jumping on the bandwagon by shooting open letters that created reservations about India’s vaccine strategy. In such a time for shared efforts, one must not indulge in petty politics.

First, both Pinarayi and Chennithala have tried to create confusion about the national vaccine strategy and the central government’s commitment to states. It is patently clear for anyone who has read the ‘Liberalised and Accelerated National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy’ that the plan drawn up for Phase 3 will not supplant the existing one but will only bolster our efforts to ensure the success of the vaccination programme. In fact, such a liberalised vaccine distribution policy was created after requests from state governments to pass control over to them, as health comes under state purview.

Even then, the central government has made it amply clear that it will continue to procure and allot free vaccines to states. The Union Health Minister reiterated on Monday that states are getting one guaranteed channel of free vaccine supply while they can simultaneously procure vaccines from another channel. Assam, Karnataka and Gujarat have placed orders (1 crore doses each) through this alternative path.

Kerala government has also decided to leverage this provision in the vaccine strategy, as LDF government had on multiple occasions - including in 2020 Budget and election manifesto - promised free vaccines for all. The state finance minister Thomas Isaac, had also laid out various options, like borrowing through Treasury Savings Bank or creating a company to fund this initiative. It is encouraging to see such plans to ensure the success of the national vaccination strategy.

However, while doing so, I request the state government not to indulge in spewing venom against a government that has always extended help to Kerala. India’s Covid-19 vaccination strategy is rooted in available scientific evidence and focuses on sound execution as the gargantuan mission to vaccinate 130 crore people comes with its set of challenges. With the tenacity of our government led by Narendra Modi, India vaccinated 14 crore people in 99 days while the US and China took more than 100 days to achieve the milestone.

During this time, the Center worked closely with all the state governments and created a steadily burgeoning vaccination movement. However, both the Chief Minister and Opposition leader’s letters are rife with mendacious undertones suggesting that the central government has left Kerala to fend for itself.

It is unjust to allege that the central government will stand idly as a spectator after promoting research, development, and production of vaccines domestically. This government’s commitment to ensure vaccination at every nook and corner of our country is unparalleled. Just as before, the Centre will continue providing free vaccines to states by procuring 50% from manufacturers, ensuring that no one is left behind. To ensure that all hands are on deck, the Centre has allowed states and the private sector to procure the balance 50% and distribute them as states see fit. In a battle where every passing moment is critical, such a strategy enables a true joint venture and saves precious lives.

Unfortunately, Kerala’s ruling and opposition fronts have egregiously resorted to petty politics discarding the need to stand united to fight this battle. Instead of training their guns on Covid-19, both these parties are attacking the central government and our unfeigned Prime Minister, who since day 1 of this pandemic has held each one of our 130 crore Indians close and set an example to the world during the first wave.

People of Kerala also remember how when the state teetered on the edge of a precarious situation, the central government allotted 75 lakh doses of free vaccines, whereas 20 states received a fewer vaccines. The Centre also provided funding and coordinated the establishment of five Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen generator plants in Kerala. This shows the Modi government has been with the people of Kerala and is not ready to make any concessions.

Therefore, I hope the Chief Minister and Opposition leader will see the light and set politics aside to fight this battle. (The writer is the national executive member of BJP).