On existential ennui and cleansing plans

A swipe of colour on the cheeks and a cloud of perfume is definitely a good temporary fix for the existential ennui that the pandemic brought with it.

As a lifelong beauty enthusiast who is slowly vaccinating her way back into society, I’m quite excited to be frolicking about (responsibly), hugging my friends, and going out (again, responsibly). Mascara took a backseat as my days blended into each other, and for a minute, I had almost forgotten how effective make-up is at lifting my mood.

A swipe of colour on the cheeks and a cloud of perfume is definitely a good temporary fix for the existential ennui that the pandemic brought with it. Going-out beauty has always been different for everyone. Some like to go all-glam, others prefer to keep it low-key with just a dab of concealer. What both tribes have in common after though, is the process of taking it all off.

It’s a tiresome process, especially if you’re someone who follows a 586-step Korean cleansing plan. I was a little skeptical when I pulled out the Simply Nam muted grey, 100% polyester cloth out of it’s package, and it made me wonder: What if what I really wanted wasn’t a cleanser at all? (Yes, you can read that in a Carrie Bradshaw voiceover, thank you.)

“I’m cleansing my face with a Muppet,” I said to myself, not in Carrie Bradshaw’s voice this time.
The instructions are almost disconcertingly simple: soak the cloth in warm water, and wipe off in circular motions until your makeup disappears. It works by essentially breaking the surface tension of the oils which bond the makeup to the skin and lifts it off — no cleansers, balms or micellar necessary.

It was pretty impressive really, and my stubborn waterproof mascara and heavy duty concealers melted away without a drop of cleanser in sight. I definitely plan on sticking these beauties in my suitcase for my next trip, which are infinitely easier to carry than those tiny bottles which tend to explode mid-flight.

Happy to report that while it may take me a moment to reacquaint myself with my former social prowess, my expectations are quite low to begin with. I’ve spent the last few months engaged in turf wars with my beloved puppy and partner, and getting back to a makeup routine has reminded me that there’s a whole world out there just waiting for me to explore and tell me I’m pretty (hi).

If you’re still looking for where to begin, here’s two things that will never fail you: a good lipstick and smelling amazing. And then you know, use the rest of your charms to seduce and destroy.Just kidding, have a nice and civil time, stay masked and safe, my lovelies.

