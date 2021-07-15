STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Pandemic lessons: Health is finally getting its due

A valiant effort enabled a pull back from the brink, and laudable steps have been taken such as initiating action to put up PSA oxygen plants in all districts of the country.

Published: 15th July 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

A transgender receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, in Kochi

A transgender receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, in Kochi. (Photo| ANI)

If ever an impetus was needed by this country to prioritise healthcare, it is now with the pandemic having exposed several shortcomings.

There is no denying that the healthcare sector was stretched to the limit during the ferocious second wave with various challenges coming to the forefront such as shortage of hospital beds, lack of specialised equipment like ventilators/ECMO, and perhaps most tellingly, adequate medical personnel.

A valiant effort enabled a pull back from the brink, and laudable steps have been taken such as initiating action to put up PSA oxygen plants in all districts of the country, adding critical care beds, fast tracking licenses for certain medicines, and roping in final year medical and nursing students.

However, there is a need to aim for time bound outcomes which will improve overall standards of healthcare. 

For example, five hospital beds per 10,000 people is a far cry from the more than 100 beds countries like Japan and South Korea provide for their population or even China’s 43. When it comes to trained physicians, India has 8.6 doctors for every 10,000 whereas it is 28.1 in the United Kingdom.

In this context, the Finance Minister’s announcement of a Rs 23,220 crore outlay over one year for short-term emergency preparedness with emphasis on children/paediatric care and Rs 50,000 crore specifically earmarked for under-served areas is laudatory.

Prior to this, India’s expenditure on health sector had grown at a CAGR of 14.9 per cent (pc) but mostly on account of salary hikes. While per capita spending has increased by 93 pc from Rs 1,008 in FY15 to Rs 1,944 in FY20, it is woefully inadequate as compared to BRICS peers, let alone OECD nations, given the historical under-investment.

Tellingly, total health sector allocation as a percentage of GDP has remained around 1.4 pc although FY20 Budget Estimate stood at 1.8 pc due to higher provision on account of the pandemic.

While the Central Government has a pivotal role in terms of setting policy and stepping in when necessary such as the current vaccination drive against COVID, it only spends 25 pc of the country’s total outlay on health.

Hence, it is incumbent on the states to also do their part if the overall standard of healthcare is to improve along with better coverage, especially in far flung areas. Odisha has kept pace with a health sector outlay of Rs 8,776 crore in FY21 amounting to 1.7 per cent of GSDP which has been further stepped up to Rs 9,164 crore for the current fiscal.

Some notable interventions in the FY22 budget are Rs 1,353 crore for free medical treatment under 'Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana', converting SCB Medical College to an 'AIIMS Plus Institute' with an outlay of Rs 3,500 crore over three years, Rs 1,572 crore for augmenting health infrastructure and services, Rs 1,755 crore provision for National Health Mission (NHM), and Rs 829 crore allocation for free medicines and diagnostics.

Moreover, the Chief Minister has also announced an exceptional allocation of Rs 8,500 crore for the health sector which is very welcome though more details are awaited.

The State’s performance in terms of reducing prevalence of malaria by over 90 pc in  three years shows that it has the willpower and capability to bring about change. Similarly, improvement on other fronts such as TB, measles, rubella, etc., saw a leading weekly publication rank Odisha number one in 2020 in terms of health sector improvement.

Even as far as Covid specific intervention is concerned, Odisha did well to add 8,000 oxygen beds and 1,600 ICU beds to cater to an expected surge in cases. With a low fatality rate of 0.4 pc and more than one crore people as on date having received at least one dose of the vaccine, the State is well poised to tackle a third wave although there is no room for complacency.

The last 18 months have shown as never before that health is all important - lives come before livelihoods or, for that matter, anything else. Successfully augmenting the State’s health infrastructure will be one of the most important legacies of India’s current longest serving Chief Minister.

(The writer is Vice President, FICCI and Managing Director, IMFA)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus healthcare COVID lessons
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp