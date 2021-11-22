STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

An ancient Siva temple in Chola capital

This temple is the fifth of the Padal Petra Sthalams located south of River Kaveri.

Published: 22nd November 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Temple

Thiruchirapalli and its suburbs are known for their historic, hoary temples such as the Thayumanava Swami temple on Rock Fort and the Azhagiya Manavalan temple in Uraiyur (Woraiyur). The Panchavarneshwarar temple, also in Uraiyur is another ancient temple and is one of the two hundred and seventy-five Padal Petra Sthalams or temples praised in the Tamil verses of the Nayanmars (important devotees of Lord Siva). Thirugananasambandar visited this shrine in the 7th century A.D.

This temple is the fifth of the Padal Petra Sthalams located south of River Kaveri. Uraiyur is famous as the birthplace of Pugazh Chola Nayanar and Kochenga Cholan (two Nayanmars) and also Thiruppan Azhvar, one of the twelve Azhvars (famous devotees of Vishnu). The Siva Lingam in this temple (whose ancient name is Mookeshwarar), is a Swayambhu (self-manifested) Lingam and is said to change five colours and hence the name Panchavarneshwarar (in Samskrit, Pancha is five; varna is colour and Ishwara is God).

Lord Brahma is said to have had Darshan of the five colours of this deity. Goddess Parvati is worshipped as Kanthimathi here. The temple has undergone many renovations and vestiges of antiquity have been lost.

An inscription, possibly of the reign of Uttama Chola (c.973-985 A.D.), on the south wall of the main sanctum, records a donation of land for the supply of water from River Kaveri for the sacred bath (abhisekam) of the deity and for food offerings on the occasion of Uttarayana and Dakshinayana Sankranti every year. Many festivals are celebrated in this temple of which the annual festival (Brahmotsavam) in the Tamil month of Vaikasi is very important. 

Uraiyur, also known as Urandai and Kozhi, was the capital of the early Chola kings and even after it ceased to be the capital, it continued to be an important place for the Cholas. Archaeological excavations here have revealed evidence of trade contacts with Rome.

Know your city

The Panchavarneshwarar temple is one of the landmarks of Uraiyur

Coordinates: 10.9343° N, 78.6555° E

Sthala Vriksham 
Vilvam (Bilva in Samskrit) is the sacred tree

Sacred tank 
The pushkarini is called Panchavarna Tirtham

Chithra Madhavan

cityexpresschn@gmail.com

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp