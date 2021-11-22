An ancient Siva temple in Chola capital

Chithra Madhavan By

Thiruchirapalli and its suburbs are known for their historic, hoary temples such as the Thayumanava Swami temple on Rock Fort and the Azhagiya Manavalan temple in Uraiyur (Woraiyur). The Panchavarneshwarar temple, also in Uraiyur is another ancient temple and is one of the two hundred and seventy-five Padal Petra Sthalams or temples praised in the Tamil verses of the Nayanmars (important devotees of Lord Siva). Thirugananasambandar visited this shrine in the 7th century A.D.

This temple is the fifth of the Padal Petra Sthalams located south of River Kaveri. Uraiyur is famous as the birthplace of Pugazh Chola Nayanar and Kochenga Cholan (two Nayanmars) and also Thiruppan Azhvar, one of the twelve Azhvars (famous devotees of Vishnu). The Siva Lingam in this temple (whose ancient name is Mookeshwarar), is a Swayambhu (self-manifested) Lingam and is said to change five colours and hence the name Panchavarneshwarar (in Samskrit, Pancha is five; varna is colour and Ishwara is God).

Lord Brahma is said to have had Darshan of the five colours of this deity. Goddess Parvati is worshipped as Kanthimathi here. The temple has undergone many renovations and vestiges of antiquity have been lost.

An inscription, possibly of the reign of Uttama Chola (c.973-985 A.D.), on the south wall of the main sanctum, records a donation of land for the supply of water from River Kaveri for the sacred bath (abhisekam) of the deity and for food offerings on the occasion of Uttarayana and Dakshinayana Sankranti every year. Many festivals are celebrated in this temple of which the annual festival (Brahmotsavam) in the Tamil month of Vaikasi is very important.

Uraiyur, also known as Urandai and Kozhi, was the capital of the early Chola kings and even after it ceased to be the capital, it continued to be an important place for the Cholas. Archaeological excavations here have revealed evidence of trade contacts with Rome.

Know your city

The Panchavarneshwarar temple is one of the landmarks of Uraiyur

Coordinates: 10.9343° N, 78.6555° E

Sthala Vriksham

Vilvam (Bilva in Samskrit) is the sacred tree

Sacred tank

The pushkarini is called Panchavarna Tirtham

Chithra Madhavan

cityexpresschn@gmail.com

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture