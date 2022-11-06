Bibek Debroy By

There is a principle known as Occam’s (or Ockham’s) razor. William of Ockham was a philosopher and theologian from the late 13th and early 14th centuries. The principle or maxim, in Latin, is Numquam ponenda est pluralitas sine necessitate, or some variant of it. Stated in English, without necessity, one shouldn’t introduce plurality. Used in the context of competing hypotheses, the suggestion is that a simple explanation will suffice. Do not complicate matters unnecessarily. I think the same principle should also apply to studies on poverty. Readers of these columns will recall I mentioned headcount ratios, the percentage of the population below a poverty line, the Tendulkar poverty line being the official one. We don’t have NSS (National Sample Survey) consumption expenditure data to compute poverty ratios after 2011-12. But, if we use PLFS (periodic labour force survey) as an approximation, the all-India poverty ratio will be around 20%, pre-Covid, with inter-State and rural/urban variations. We now have another report by UNDP and OPHI (Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative), a global multi-dimensional poverty index (MDPI). Just released, this has been extensively reported in the media.

To quote, “The 2019/2021 data show that about 16.4 per cent of India’s population live in poverty, with an average intensity of 42.0 per cent. About 4.2 per cent of the population live in severe poverty (meaning their deprivation score is 50 per cent or higher).” Notice the numbers, in the same range as that 20%.

Of course, poverty is multi-dimensional. No one denies it. Head count ratios don’t reveal everything. No one denies that either. But how much value addition is there in developing more and more sophisticated indices to capture this, especially when there are data constraints? I mentioned HDI (human development index) earlier, with its three pillars of health, education and standard of living. MDPI supplements and refines this notion further, with some significant changes in the standard of living. In MDPI, health is captured through nutrition and child mortality; education through years of schooling and school attendance; and standard of living through electricity, sanitation, drinking water, housing, cooking fuel and assets. The last is what Economic Survey called basic necessities. Each of the three pillars (health, education, standard of living) has equal weightage, that is, a weight of one-third. And within the pillars, one does an arithmetic average of the scores on the indicators, two each for health and education and six indicators for the standard of living. I suspect this might not be very clear. Take the health indicator of nutrition. Is anyone in the household undernourished? If the answer is yes, the household scores 0. Suppose the answer is no, the household scores 1. This is aggregated, using the weights I mentioned, to get a deprivation score for the household.

We now have definitions of poverty, vulnerability to poverty and severe poverty. Let me quote from the methodological note. “To identify multidimensionally poor people, the deprivation scores for each indicator are summed to obtain the household deprivation score. A cut-off of 1/3 is used to distinguish between poor and non-poor people. If the deprivation score is 1/3 or higher, that household (and everyone in it) is considered multidimensionally poor. People with a deprivation score of 1/5 or higher but less than 1/3 are considered to be vulnerable to multi-dimensional poverty. People with a deprivation score of 1/2 or higher are considered to be in severe multi-dimensional poverty.” If you think this has made everything unnecessarily complicated, that’s precisely the point I made. After all that conceptual sophistication, I need data. Data are needed not only for India but for every country being ranked. Those who know about such matters will know about NFHS-5, National Family Health Survey for 2019-21, with some of the fieldwork in June 2019 and the rest in April 2021.

UNDP qualifies its MDPI report. “Because most countries conducted their latest household survey prior to 2020, the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on poverty cannot yet be assessed.” For India, we already know that NFHS-5 has documented improvements in the provision of basic necessities. Though a bit of NFHS-5 was after Covid, it was before the worst excesses of the pandemic. It was expected that poverty would decline because of the three-pronged inclusion plank of growth, provision of collective private goods and targeted subsidies. To quote from the report, “The reduction in Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) value in India was swift across the two most recent periods. MPI estimates based on the recently released 2019/2021 Demographic and Health Survey for the country show that 415 million people exited poverty between 2005/2006 and 2019/2021 – including about 140 million since 2015/2016 – and that the country’s MPI value and incidence of poverty were both more than halved. The MPI value fell from 0.283 in 2005/2006 to 0.122 in 2015/2016 to 0.069 in 2019/2021, and the incidence of poverty fell from 55.1 per cent to 27.7 per cent to 16.4 per cent. Sustainable Development Goal target 1.2 is to reduce at least by half the proportion of men, women and children of all ages living in poverty in all its dimensions according to national definitions by 2030, and India’s progress shows that this goal is feasible, even at a large scale.” Notice that my off-hand figure of 20% wasn’t that far off. Whatever be the measure or indicator we use, that is the rough range. Give it another decade, and we will be just over 10%.

Bibek Debroy

Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the PM

bibek.debroy@gov.in

There is a principle known as Occam’s (or Ockham’s) razor. William of Ockham was a philosopher and theologian from the late 13th and early 14th centuries. The principle or maxim, in Latin, is Numquam ponenda est pluralitas sine necessitate, or some variant of it. Stated in English, without necessity, one shouldn’t introduce plurality. Used in the context of competing hypotheses, the suggestion is that a simple explanation will suffice. Do not complicate matters unnecessarily. I think the same principle should also apply to studies on poverty. Readers of these columns will recall I mentioned headcount ratios, the percentage of the population below a poverty line, the Tendulkar poverty line being the official one. We don’t have NSS (National Sample Survey) consumption expenditure data to compute poverty ratios after 2011-12. But, if we use PLFS (periodic labour force survey) as an approximation, the all-India poverty ratio will be around 20%, pre-Covid, with inter-State and rural/urban variations. We now have another report by UNDP and OPHI (Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative), a global multi-dimensional poverty index (MDPI). Just released, this has been extensively reported in the media. To quote, “The 2019/2021 data show that about 16.4 per cent of India’s population live in poverty, with an average intensity of 42.0 per cent. About 4.2 per cent of the population live in severe poverty (meaning their deprivation score is 50 per cent or higher).” Notice the numbers, in the same range as that 20%. Of course, poverty is multi-dimensional. No one denies it. Head count ratios don’t reveal everything. No one denies that either. But how much value addition is there in developing more and more sophisticated indices to capture this, especially when there are data constraints? I mentioned HDI (human development index) earlier, with its three pillars of health, education and standard of living. MDPI supplements and refines this notion further, with some significant changes in the standard of living. In MDPI, health is captured through nutrition and child mortality; education through years of schooling and school attendance; and standard of living through electricity, sanitation, drinking water, housing, cooking fuel and assets. The last is what Economic Survey called basic necessities. Each of the three pillars (health, education, standard of living) has equal weightage, that is, a weight of one-third. And within the pillars, one does an arithmetic average of the scores on the indicators, two each for health and education and six indicators for the standard of living. I suspect this might not be very clear. Take the health indicator of nutrition. Is anyone in the household undernourished? If the answer is yes, the household scores 0. Suppose the answer is no, the household scores 1. This is aggregated, using the weights I mentioned, to get a deprivation score for the household. We now have definitions of poverty, vulnerability to poverty and severe poverty. Let me quote from the methodological note. “To identify multidimensionally poor people, the deprivation scores for each indicator are summed to obtain the household deprivation score. A cut-off of 1/3 is used to distinguish between poor and non-poor people. If the deprivation score is 1/3 or higher, that household (and everyone in it) is considered multidimensionally poor. People with a deprivation score of 1/5 or higher but less than 1/3 are considered to be vulnerable to multi-dimensional poverty. People with a deprivation score of 1/2 or higher are considered to be in severe multi-dimensional poverty.” If you think this has made everything unnecessarily complicated, that’s precisely the point I made. After all that conceptual sophistication, I need data. Data are needed not only for India but for every country being ranked. Those who know about such matters will know about NFHS-5, National Family Health Survey for 2019-21, with some of the fieldwork in June 2019 and the rest in April 2021. UNDP qualifies its MDPI report. “Because most countries conducted their latest household survey prior to 2020, the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on poverty cannot yet be assessed.” For India, we already know that NFHS-5 has documented improvements in the provision of basic necessities. Though a bit of NFHS-5 was after Covid, it was before the worst excesses of the pandemic. It was expected that poverty would decline because of the three-pronged inclusion plank of growth, provision of collective private goods and targeted subsidies. To quote from the report, “The reduction in Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) value in India was swift across the two most recent periods. MPI estimates based on the recently released 2019/2021 Demographic and Health Survey for the country show that 415 million people exited poverty between 2005/2006 and 2019/2021 – including about 140 million since 2015/2016 – and that the country’s MPI value and incidence of poverty were both more than halved. The MPI value fell from 0.283 in 2005/2006 to 0.122 in 2015/2016 to 0.069 in 2019/2021, and the incidence of poverty fell from 55.1 per cent to 27.7 per cent to 16.4 per cent. Sustainable Development Goal target 1.2 is to reduce at least by half the proportion of men, women and children of all ages living in poverty in all its dimensions according to national definitions by 2030, and India’s progress shows that this goal is feasible, even at a large scale.” Notice that my off-hand figure of 20% wasn’t that far off. Whatever be the measure or indicator we use, that is the rough range. Give it another decade, and we will be just over 10%. Bibek Debroy Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the PM bibek.debroy@gov.in