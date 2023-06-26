Managing diversity against backdrop of majoritarianism

Kapil Sibal By

Homogeneity is an asset if the nation consists of people practising one religion, speaking one language and belonging to one race. The narrative of nationalism thrives in such an environment. However, a nation as diverse as India, abode to several races, religions, ethnic communities, castes, speaking different languages and embracing different cultural backgrounds, makes a nationalist narrative difficult to sell. It becomes even more difficult to build that narrative if the politics of the country is based on majoritarianism.

Majoritarianism, as a tool for political dominance, necessitates a brand of politics which is openly divisive and discriminatory towards those who are perceived to be unwilling to conform. We have often seen this happen since 2014, which is why the nation unfortunately stands divided. The majoritarian culture seems to thrive on the narrative of hate and violence. Incidents of violence are now being justified either by spoken words or by conspicuous silence of those at the helm of the political spectrum. Yet, diversity has its own issues.

Recent events in Manipur indicate the complex dimensions of diversity. The Meitei community lives in the Imphal Valley while the Kukis and other tribes live in the hills. The conflict in Manipur is essentially based on the Meitei community’s demand for reservation and the right to purchase land in the tribal areas. Both these demands are resisted by Kukis and other tribes who claim that Meiteis are already well off economically and educationally, and adequately represented in business, government jobs and politics. This ethnic conflict has triggered large-scale violence, resulting in the tragic loss of over 100 lives and scores of others being displaced. The violence has still not abated and there is no resolution in sight.

Manipur is just one example of what diversity without resolution leads to. Conflicting interests of castes and communities with disparate cultural moorings, if exploited, breed hate. The cause of such conflicts in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other states also needs to be addressed. However, the majoritarian culture is deployed to divide both castes and communities for electoral benefit. The caste of the chief minister often determines patronage to those belonging to that particular caste. In the context of a diverse population, this results in conflicts and leaves scars which do not heal for long periods of time.

The attempts of the BJP to gain support of the ‘most backward classes’, as opposed to the backward communities like the Yadavs in Uttar Pradesh, are examples of political outreach which seeks to sow seeds of discord between sub-castes in a particular caste and between different castes as well. This is because benefits flowing to the backward communities often do not reach the ‘least’ or the ‘most’ backward. Even within the backward castes, there are castes which owe their origins to their traditional vocations. These vocational stratifications also provide fodder for the political class seeking their support. The backward classes, while seeking upward mobility, are aware that without political support, their aspirations can never be realised.

One can analyse the impact of these complexities across India. In Haryana, for example, Jats and non-Jats with diverse cultural backgrounds are seldom seen as a cohesive lot. These diverse elements use political outfits for their well-being. The resultant divisions within society are thereafter politically exploited, which in turn leads to societal unrest. Gujjars and Jats as well as backward communities in Rajasthan are yet another example of how diversity brings about a certain element of conflict, which if not addressed, impacts both societal and economic development. This was seen in Gujarat where we witnessed, in the recent past, the Patels (Patidar community) demanding reservation in public employment and education. Similar conflicts have been witnessed in other states as well, particularly in southern states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The politics of caste, creed and religion is the bane of politics in India. Unfortunately, it can’t be wished away.

Discrimination based on caste is a historical phenomenon. Dalits still face ostracism, inconsistent with our democratic values. They have suffered for centuries and still continue to be discriminated against. They are seen to live in conditions of abject poverty. Incidents of atrocities against Dalits in small villages and towns are showing an upward trend. Conflicts with upper castes, especially landholding castes in various states, and consequential discrimination, is reflected in the political positioning of different parties depending on the size of the caste and its support, impacting electoral outcomes. That is why Dalits in India are wooed by all political parties.

Multi-religious communities with diverse cultural and religious customs also become a source of conflict, which a majoritarian culture seeks to thrive upon for electoral benefit. Minorities are vilified. They are attacked physically and verbally to have them conform to the majoritarian culture. Majoritarian dominance based on religion is the most potent political weapon for majoritarian political outcomes.

For a nation as diverse as ours, where there are religious, cultural and caste divides, and a gaping economic divide as well, what is imperative is an environment that promotes cohesion and unity while embracing a developmental agenda. This will enable us to prosper and thrive. The political class, instead of addressing and dealing with the issues causing such glaring disparities, exploits them and treats diverse caste disparities as vote banks to politically espouse its cause.

This is the bane of contemporary India. The future requires a mindset that allows for diversity in the context of economic prosperity and national development. The focus should be on providing equality of opportunity to all so that the divide within societies does not become an impediment for growth. We need a new culture for the future, a new mindset that seeks to unite rather than divide. Together we need to manage diversity, not exploit it.

