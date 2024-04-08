Holding legal validity up by a strong pigtail

Countries, by resorting to a variant of one of the three options or a mix of them, not only seek to justify their own authority and their legal systems but also the validity of the laws they make. For instance, the community law of European legal systems traces its roots to ancient Roman laws (collated in Justinian’s Corpus Juris Civilis) and cannon law of the Catholic church. Nevertheless, it is important to note these do not provide an unending sequence of justifications, as the sequence only extends until the time of the Roman republic.

Many countries have sought to justify the validity of their legal systems on an accepted truth or precept. Countries such as India, Bangladesh and Uganda have justified their systems on the basis of certain foundational principles of their constitutions they accept as axioms or grundnorm, which Hans Kelson claimed as being the highest-ranking presupposed norm.

For example, Indian law is valid because it derives its validity from the Indian Constitution. But as to the question from where a constitution derives its validity, there is no answer, the same as a grundnorm. This is, however, not to say our Constitution incorporates an underlying semantic assumption about the nature of legal norms. Rather, the understanding is the Constitution provides certain fundamental rules that cannot be trampled on.

Curiously, in Pakistan, the grundnorm is considered to be Islam, meaning the validity of its Constitution is derived from Sharia. The UK and Singapore, on the other hand, partly rely on the Diceyan formulation of parliamentary sovereignty and the Hartian rule of recognition, which is a social rule that differentiates between those norms that have the authority of law and those that do not. That apart, legal sociologists have sought to contend the validity of law is due to ability to maintain itself, thereby resorting to logical circularity.

The Basic Structure doctrine, developed by our Supreme Court in a series of cases in the 1960s and 1970s, is a legal doctrine that the constitution of a sovereign state has certain characteristics that cannot be erased by its legislature. In the famous Kesavananda Bharati case, the SC propounded the doctrine, holding that certain fundamental features of the Constitution—such as democracy, secularism, federalism and the rule of law—could not be amended. Over the years, the court has confined the doctrine to encompass only those standards that are cognates of the grundnorm, that is, the Indian Constitution.

In M Nagaraj vs Union of India, the court, while refusing to accord principles relating to service law the status of constitutional norm, observed the “source of these concepts is in service jurisprudence. These concepts cannot be elevated to the status of an axiom like secularism and sovereignty”. In other words, there’s a judicially accepted conception that the Constitution possesses an intrinsic quality providing resistance to change beyond specific boundaries. The doctrine broadly advocates that there exists underlying moral principles that are independent and intended to be represented by the Constitution’s text.

Since its introduction, the Basic Structure doctrine has often been criticised as illegitimate. One of the primary criticisms asserts that it lacks justification within the constitutional text. These critics claim the Constitution itself can be changed to suit the times. The judges, according to them, openly adopted a political stance and there is nothing inherent in the Constitution that resists change. However, having been constructed in the context of the broader constitutional mandate, the doctrine has stood the test of time, proving it is stronger than the Baron’s pigtail.

Saai Sudharsan Sathiyamoorthy

Advocate, Madras High Court

(Views are personal)

(saaisudharsans@gmail.com)