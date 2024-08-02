Sulekha: A swadeshi ink flows again

Recently, I went on a visit to Kolkata and rediscovered Sulekha. Depending on which part of India you grew up in, at one point, Sulekha was a household name. Those were the days of fountain pens and ink. Who cares about fountain pens today? In this electronic world, writing is fast dying out. To the extent that writing on paper remains, but writing instruments mean ballpoint and gel pens. Fountain pens have a whiff of nostalgia about them. But rarely do people use them.

While that statement is generally true, some fountain pen connoisseurs and aficionados still remain. There is a market, limited though it is, for fountain pens and ink. Who caters to that market? What fountain pen ink do people buy? Depending on taste—Pilot, Waterman, Lamy, Mont Blanc, Sailor, Diamine, Noodlers and so on. (Sheaffer is now Indian, having been acquired by William Penn.)

What is a fountain pen? Unlike dip pens of the past, a fountain pen possesses an internal reservoir of ink. You don’t need to dip the pen into an ink pot. Once upon a time, fountain pens needed ‘eye-droppers’. (They are still available.) You use a dropper to directly fill ink into the barrel. Smudges in pockets and inky fingers are associated with such eye-droppers. These days, it is either a cartridge or a convertor. A cartridge is plug-and-play and is often proprietary, not interchangeable between one pen and another. With a cartridge, there is no choice over the ink. One is stuck with whatever the cartridge-maker provides. That’s the reason many people prefer converters, where the ink goes into a tube-like gadget.

Sheaffer apart, which are the Indian ink makers and can they hold up to global competition? Bril, Sulekha, Camlin, Syahi, Krishna—you take your pick. One of the earliest was Sulekha, identified with the swadeshi movement. Satish Chandra Dasgupta had retired as chief chemist of Bengal Chemicals. Circa 1932, Mahatma Gandhi requested him to make a swadeshi ink. Satish Chandra came up with an ink named ‘Krishnadhara’, meaning black flow. It was sold through khadi outlets.