Balance flexibility and rigour in new degree programmes

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is set to roll out the accelerated degree programme (ADP) and extended degree programme (EDP), two ambitious initiatives aimed at providing flexibility to college students. While the programmes have garnered appreciation for flexibility and inclusivity, they have also sparked a debate among educators, administrators and students. It’s critical to examine the potential benefits, limitations and broader implications of these schemes.
The ADP allows students to graduate in 2.5 years instead of the traditional three years. In an honours programme of four years, graduation is allowed after the sixth or seventh semester.
At first glance, this time-saving measure seems appealing. Proponents argue students can enter the workforce or pursue higher studies earlier. Additionally, it could reduce financial burden by cutting down on living and tuition expenses. However, critics point out the gains may be only marginal.
What advantage does a student derive by completing their degree just 4-5 months earlier? Moreover, condensing a three-year programme into 2.5 years could lead to a hurried academic experience. The final semester often includes essential co-curricular activities such as internships, capstone projects, or research work. By fast-tracking their education, students might miss out on these opportunities, potentially entering the job market less prepared than their peers.
On the other end of the spectrum, the EDP allows students to stretch their degree beyond three years, accommodating those with unique learning needs or personal commitments. The EDP offers a supportive alternative to the traditional model by easing the pressure of rigid timelines. However, this raises concerns about academic rigour and student motivation. Could the availability of more time lead to complacency among students? Will institutions struggle to maintain engagement with EDP learners? These are valid questions institutions must address to ensure the EDP’s flexibility does not compromise educational quality.
The UGC has emphasised that the initiative is designed to cater to diverse academic needs and abilities of students. The guidelines stipulate that only 10 percent of the sanctioned intake will be eligible for ADPs, with institutional committees tasked with scrutinising applications. Selection will be based on a student’s past academic performance, and degrees earned through ADP or EDP will specify the mode of completion.
However, the UGC insists degrees earned through ADP, EDP, or standard programmes should be treated equally. If all degrees are considered equivalent, what incentive exists for students to opt for the accelerated track other than graduating slightly earlier? Similarly, what prevents students from delaying their completion without significant consequences?
Implementing these programmes is likely to be a logistical and pedagogical challenge for institutions. Faculty members, already burdened with teaching and administrative duties, will need to adapt their methods to cater to diverse learning timelines. Institutions will also need to ensure the curriculum remains rigorous and relevant for both tracks, which may require substantial investment in faculty training and academic resources. Managing applications, ensuring compliance with UGC guidelines, and monitoring the progress of students will require robust systems and coordination. Smaller institutions with limited resources may find it particularly difficult to accommodate these changes.
Flexibility in degree programmes is not a novel concept. Countries like the US, the UK, and Australia have long offered similar options. For instance, in the UK, universities offer two-year ‘fast-track’ degrees that allow students to graduate sooner by increasing the intensity of coursework. These programmes cater to highly motivated students with clear career goals but often come with a higher workload.
Conversely, extended degree options in countries like Canada cater to non-traditional students, including working professionals and caregivers. While these programmes offer much-needed flexibility, they risk diminishing the sense of urgency and focus on academics. Data from these countries suggests that the success of such schemes depends on a strong support system, clear guidelines, and careful monitoring.
The ADP and EDP represent a significant shift in India’s higher education landscape, reflecting a commitment to inclusivity and adaptability. However, their success hinges on thoughtful implementation and continuous evaluation. Through personalised counselling, institutions should guide students in selecting the most suitable track based on their academic goals and capabilities. Additional support services should be available, such as mentorship, academic workshops, and mental health resources.
Institutions also must study successful models from other countries based on which they can refine their approach. Needless to say, institutions must ensure academic standards are upheld across all tracks through stringent assessments and regular feedback mechanisms.
As India ventures into this new territory, it is crucial to balance flexibility with rigour. Whether the ADP and EDP will set a new benchmark for higher education or present unforeseen challenges will depend on how effectively they are implemented. For now, they represent a bold experiment in reimagining academic flexibility and inclusivity, one that could redefine the educational experience for generations to come.
John J Kennedy
Professor and Dean, Christ (Deemed) University, Bengaluru (johnjken@gmail.com)