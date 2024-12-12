Balance flexibility and rigour in new degree programmes

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is set to roll out the accelerated degree programme (ADP) and extended degree programme (EDP), two ambitious initiatives aimed at providing flexibility to college students. While the programmes have garnered appreciation for flexibility and inclusivity, they have also sparked a debate among educators, administrators and students. It’s critical to examine the potential benefits, limitations and broader implications of these schemes.

The ADP allows students to graduate in 2.5 years instead of the traditional three years. In an honours programme of four years, graduation is allowed after the sixth or seventh semester.

At first glance, this time-saving measure seems appealing. Proponents argue students can enter the workforce or pursue higher studies earlier. Additionally, it could reduce financial burden by cutting down on living and tuition expenses. However, critics point out the gains may be only marginal.

What advantage does a student derive by completing their degree just 4-5 months earlier? Moreover, condensing a three-year programme into 2.5 years could lead to a hurried academic experience. The final semester often includes essential co-curricular activities such as internships, capstone projects, or research work. By fast-tracking their education, students might miss out on these opportunities, potentially entering the job market less prepared than their peers.