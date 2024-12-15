Anniversary of the story of the lord

This year, Gita Jayanti fell on December 11. This event commemorates the anniversary of the revelation of the discourse called the Bhagavad Gita or Song of God in the Mahabharata. It was revealed by Sri Krishna to Arjuna on the first day of the 18-day battle of Kurukshetra.
In the traditional calendar, this is the Ekadasi day of the Shukla Paksha or the moon's bright half, in the month of Mrgashirsha. The month falls in November-December. This year, it is from Friday, November 22 to Saturday, December 21.
The custom at temples across India and in many homes on Gita Jayanti is to conduct a recital of the Gita's 700 verses throughout the day. If we would like to somehow share this, we could look up and recite even one verse, just to consciously mark the day.
Many also fast as Ekadashi has been iconic since olden times as a public detox day. We are meanwhile expected to develop our conscience, give generously of our affection and resources, speak and behave politely, and work hard for the greater good.
That, anyway, is the mega life plan the Gita suggests—and after allowing everybody the longest rope, somewhere along the way, the book likes to catch us with its karmic quotient, that as we do, so we reap.
It's usual for people to speedily acquire ‘favourite' verses, for the Gita has such a profound and poignant quality that it touches hearts and inspires any number of people to live brave, decent lives despite the fraud squad that works overtime around us in this Kali Yuga.
The Gita wastes no time and is good to go from its first verse: "dharmakshetre kurukshetre samaveta yuyutsavah/mamaka pandavaschaiva kim akurvata samjaya". This means, “On the battleground of Dharma, on the field of the Kurus, when my sons and the sons of Pandu assembled eagerly to fight, what did they do, Sanjaya?". And Sanjaya, gifted for the occasion with long-range vision, reports the happenings faithfully to Dhritirashtra as though he were a TV channel.
A favourite part with many for its sheer sound effects and rhythm is at the start: tataḥ śhvetairhayairyukte mahati syandane sthitau/mādhavaḥ pāṇḍavaśhchaiva divyau śhaṅkhau pradadhmatuḥ, meaning, ‘Then, from amidst the Pandava army, seated in a glorious chariot drawn by white horses, Madhav and Arjun blew their divine war conches’.
The next verse lets us have it: pāñchajanyaṁ hṛiṣhīkeśho devadattaṁ dhanañjayaḥ/pauṇḍraṁ dadhmau mahā-śhaṅkhaṁ bhīma-karmā vṛikodaraḥ, meaning, ‘Hrishikesha blew his conch shell, called Panchajanya, and Arjun blew the Devadutta. Bheem, the voracious eater and performer of herculean tasks, blew his mighty conch, called Paundra.’ In this verse, Krishna is addressed as ‘Hrishikesha’ which means the Lord of the mind and senses.
Another favourite chapter with many is the 10th, which rolls out like a movie montage. Arjuna wants to know how he may recognise God, who is not pleased with this question. God feels, “Why did I give mankind a brain and intelligence if they can’t be bothered to use them?” A touch of annoyance is evident when Krishna says, “Very well, I’ll tell you since you are dear to me, Arjuna”.
And there it comes. God begins by saying, “Those who know Me as unborn and beginning-less, and as the supreme Lord of the universe, they are free from illusion and released from all evils. From Me alone arise the varieties of qualities such as intellect, knowledge, clarity of thought, forgiveness, truthfulness, control over the senses and mind, joy and sorrow, birth and death, fear and courage, non-violence, equanimity, contentment, austerity, charity, fame, and even infamy.”
“To those whose minds are always united with Me in loving devotion, I give them the divine knowledge by which they can attain Me. Out of compassion for them, I, who dwell within their hearts, destroy the darkness born of ignorance, with the luminous lamp of knowledge.”
What about giving us uncomprehending mortals some living examples, though? To give just a small sample from this chapter, the Lord says, “Among trees, I am the pipal. Know me to be the lion among animals, and Garuda among the birds. Of water creatures, I am the crocodile, and of flowing rivers, I am the Ganga. In debates I am the logical conclusion. I am the first letter ‘A’ among all; I am the dual word in grammatical compounds. Among feminine qualities I am fame, prosperity, fine speech, memory, intelligence, courage, and forgiveness. Of the 12 months of the calendar I am Mrgashirsha, and of seasons I am spring, which puts forth flowers. I am just punishment for the lawless, and proper conduct in those who seek victory. Among secrets I am silence, and in the wise I am their wisdom.”
The Gita can make your head pound with sound as in this example where Arjuna praises the Lord: "param brahma param dhama/pavitram paramam bhavaan/purusham shaasvatam divyam/adidevam ajam vibhum", meaning ‘Supreme Being, Supreme Abode, the Ultimate Purifier, the Eternal Divine Person'.
Canto eleven, where the Lord transfigures himself to appease Arjuna's audacious longing, has some of the most beautiful poetry in the known history of the word.
Canto sixteen that describes the difference between ‘divine' and ‘demoniac' natures has old cult status with great magical powers attributed to it.
This thrilling book is where we believe God transcends his avatar to his cosmic form. We believe that we hear God speaking directly to us as ‘God', to those of us who ask in genuine distress, "katham vidyaam aham yogim" (How may I know Thee, Lord?).
