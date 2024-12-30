Eco-precariat struggles in unliveable cities

Bengaluru’s ‘pleasant weather’ tag has taken a hit as the city saw extreme heat waves in the summer, followed by torrential rains that flooded various parts of the city. The effects of these erratic conditions are disproportionate for the most vulnerable groups, like gig workers and street vendors, who face a loss of income, life and livelihood.

For instance, reports indicate gig workers are blocked from platforms for being absent because of climatic hazards. Another study conducted in Delhi highlighted the disastrous effects of heatwaves on workers in the informal sector. Against this backdrop, ensuring the safety and health of these groups against extreme climatic conditions becomes a matter of right.

The concept of urban capital conglomerations—cities—has been a spawn of industrial capitalism since time immemorial. The continuing relevance of this idea and the infrastructural design of cities still cater to the economic sensibilities of capitalistic enterprises as opposed to the social needs of residents. An ideological shift is needed to view cities not as centres of profit alone but also as habitats for people.

Liveability of cities has emerged as a post-materialist concept that encompasses several fields of planning such as transportation, community development, resilience, etc. However, in the 21st century, greater challenges must be braved to account for the liveability of cities, such as adverse climates. The magnitude of the issue has surpassed mere drastic changes in weather patterns. What this means is that such cities are unliveable for eco-precariat workers.