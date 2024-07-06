What India can expect from Labour

Like the Conservatives he ousted, new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is all too aware of the Hindu voters in the UK. Hence his visit last Friday to the Swaminarayan temple in London’s Kingsbury, where he declared, “There is absolutely no place for Hinduphobia in Britain... If we’re elected next week, we will strive to govern in the spirit of seva to serve you and a world in need… Strengthened by Hindu values, you’re not only contributing massively to our economy, you’re bringing innovation and expertise that keeps us competitive on the global market.”

On the other hand, the Conservatives’ defeat means New Delhi can no longer count on London’s silence or automatic support for policies undermining minority communities in India. Some Labour activists still take their cue from their party’s 2019 emergency motion that noted “a major humanitarian crisis taking place in Kashmir” and called for allowing international observers in the region.

In contrast to earlier visits, when the ruling Conservatives, fearful of upsetting the BJP, avoided any public contact with Rahul Gandhi, the new Labour government is likely to have fewer inhibitions about maintaining contact with Indians of all political persuasions.

During Rahul’s 2018 visit to the UK, he was given the cold shoulder. The Conservative Friends of India announced they would host an event for him in parliament, but then, just hours before he was due to speak, the event was cancelled without any explanation. Similar experiences were recorded for other Indian visitors such as former Congress cabinet minister Salman Khurshid and Pradyot Bikram Manikya, leader of the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance. Events at which they were due to speak were boycotted by Conservative MPs.