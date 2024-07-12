Modi embraces the bear as the Eagle looks on

These factors have expanded space for India to pursue its interests with Russia. In 2018, the US threatened sanctions if India acquired the Russian S-400 air defence system. Modi went ahead with the acquisition. The sanctions did not materialise.

Meanwhile, India has diversified arms procurement to expand choice and promote indigenisation. Russia’s share in India’s arms imports fell from 56 percent in 2015-19 to 36 percent in 2019-23. France, Israel and the US occupied the vacated space.

Modi’s visit was criticised abroad for undermining the international isolation of Russia and Putin. This narrative ignores the fact that countries like Vietnam, Saudi Arabia and UAE have recently rolled out the red carpet for Putin, and many non-Western leaders have been visiting Russia. The nation’s political isolation does not extend much beyond the western world.

Modi addressed the Russian missile strikes in this meeting, when he invoked the ravages of war, including the heart-breaking loss of children’s lives, and revealed it had figured in their discussions. Modi said he was encouraged by thoughts emerging from their mutually respectful conversation and affirmed India was committed to working towards peace. Speaking before Modi, Putin also referred to that conversation, thanking the Indian PM for exploring options to resolve the “Ukraine crisis” by peaceful means. It is not clear if this signalled the possibility of a breakthrough.

The elephant in the room, not recognised publicly, was China. It would certainly have figured in closed-door discussions. The Russia-China strategic partnership has been under intense focus, particularly after Ukraine’s invasion. As Russia-West relations have plunged, its dependence on Chinese political and economic support has grown. Indian strategists worry about this dependence diluting Russian sensitivity to our interests. Russia has, by actions and in interactions, sought to assuage these apprehensions. India will continue to keenly monitor weaponry and technologies transfers, intelligence-sharing, and actions in international forums on India’s core interests.

India-Russia relations will remain sensitive to the geopolitical flux. Geography, economics and Eurasian politics create overlapping interests. Both countries seek a multipolar world, though their definitions vary. Each pursues strategies based on opportunities and challenges. Unlike during the Cold War, their interests are not congruent. It means building on convergences and managing differences, so that they do not impact core national interests. Enlightened diplomacy should ensure India’s shared interests with Russia do not clash with those of its other strategic partners.

P S Raghavan

Distinguished Fellow, Vivekananda International Foundation, and former diplomat

