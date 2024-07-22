Macro tasks in this budget and beyond

There are two views about the annual Union Budget. One says it is inconsequential, since nothing much can be done in a budget. Most expenditures are committed, leaving little freedom for policy change. The other view is that it is the single largest item in the economic calendar and has a substantial impact. Since it is the largest item, whether there is continuity or change, its impacts the economy either way.

Most analysts giving opinion on the budget are spokespersons for some business or the other. They take a narrow view of it. Namely, whether their business would benefit or not. Seldom do they take a wider view of the economy and analyse the impact of the budget provisions on the economy as a whole and on the big issues confronting the country. This view by definition is a macro view. It does not balance out various urgent and long-term requirements.

The macro view can help the country focus on major current issues like unemployment, price rise, poverty, inequality, investment, trade and nature of growth. These impact all economic activity, not just specific businesses. If the former is buoyant, so will the latter. This is a positive-sum game where everyone together benefits and India becomes a developed nation. In a zero-sum game, some benefit at the expense of the others.

Since demonetisation in 2016, the organised sector has grown at the expense of the unorganised one, which employs 94 percent of the workforce, in a zero-sum game. It is the cause of rising unemployment and inequality in the country, with consequent social and political strife and instability. Do we need to learn from the current happenings in the neighbourhood?

A budget is not meant only for the year for which it is prepared. It can set the direction of the economy for subsequent years also. Thus, it must be viewed from the standpoint of the next few years, if not the long term. Further, most major problems plaguing an economy cannot be resolved within the span of a year. For instance, unemployment, poverty, inequality, better education and health cannot be taken care of in one year. Only a roadmap can be drawn for addressing these challenges.