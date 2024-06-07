The fast-changing global stance on Palestinian state

On a single day, Spain, Norway and Ireland joined 143 of the 193 member-states of the United Nations in recognising a Palestinian state. Spain has said its recognition applies to a unified Palestinian state that includes the Gaza Strip and West Bank under the Palestinian Authority, with East Jerusalem as the capital. Slovenia, Malta and Belgium are expected to follow soon.

There are differences in the conditions of recognition, of course. Norway has decided to plant a full-blown embassy in Occupied Palestine, joining only five other countries to have done so. Most of the other Palestine-supportive nations are asking for a vaguely-defined two-state solution, with Spain asking for a pre-1967 border for Palestine with the capital in East Jerusalem. No country, however, has opted for a one-state solution in which 5.3 million Palestinians and 9.1 million Israelis would agree to live in a society where they both have equal rights.

The current melee seems to have cloaked the emergence of a divisive new geopolitical alignment within the US-led ‘Coalition of Common Challenges’ centred on Israel-Gaza and Russia-Ukraine. Fifteen of the 32 nations in the US-led NATO have already recognised or are on the brink of recognising the Palestinian state. All the 27 European Union member-states are players in the international sanctions imposed against Russia after its war on Ukraine in February 2022. Türkiye is the only NATO member not on this list. And therein lies a tale: that of countries that are generally within the US’s vast and heavy-handed sphere of influence who are charting their own foreign-policy ways—even at the cost of riling the US.