How a great Bhakti poet was awakened

At Uda’s urging, Vikram sent a snake concealed in a basket of flowers to Meera but somehow it failed to bite her. He ordered poisoned thorns to be scattered on her couch but nothing pierced Meera’s tender skin. Vikram put Meera into solitary confinement in a ruined old house said to be haunted by demons, a place of cobwebs, rats and bats. No food or water was allowed to her for ten days. But he and Uda found Meera serenely meditating on Krishna. Vikram then banned Meera from going to the Krishna temple or meeting the sadhus that came there to hear her songs.

Now Meera had to decide what to do. But whom could she consult? Was there no wise, honourable person who understood that a life without Krishna-love was a howling wilderness? “I know existence is just a passing illusion,” thought Meera, with a sudden, lonely shiver. “But while we exist, we need love. The best love is to love God, and through that refining filter, love everyone with equal respect. But I am a woman and a royal woman at that. I have no rights at all. Who can advise me?”

Faint sounds from the outer courtyard broke into her tortured thoughts. The clink of cymbals, the beat of the hand-drum and a strain of pilgrim song wafted in through the window. ‘Janani, main na jiyun bin Ram…’ she heard, ‘Mother, I cannot endure to live without Rama’, from Goswami Tulsidas’s new Ramayana in the common people’s language. Surely, Tulsidas would understand her desperate situation?

Meera asked her maid to discreetly ask the pilgrims to convey a letter from her to Tulsidas at Varanasi. The maid came back with their promise. Meera poured her heart out to Tulsidas:

“My humble greetings to the noble poet and true devotee of God. I write to say that I cannot forsake Krishna whom I have loved from childhood, merely because my relatives constantly torture me. I am no longer able to worship Krishna freely in the palace or meet God-minded sages and ascetics as is my practice. I have made Krishna my friend since I was a little child and am wholly unable to break that bond. Please advise me on the proper thing to do. Meera salutes you most respectfully.”

An agonised wait followed. A fresh crisis appeared as a chalice of poisoned kheer. “Drink it, Meera. The king will be pleased that I watched you drink it,” said Princess Uda. Meera was about to raise it to her lips when she noticed her maid’s wide, terrified eyes, silently warning her not to drink. “I accept it, Krishna,” said Meera and drank it. Flushed with emotion, she began to dance and sing, “I, Meera, dance with my anklets on. The king sent me a poisoned chalice but I drank it and laughed.”

Uda ran away with a wail of terror. Within minutes, the tale flew from the palace to the bazaars of Chittor. Vikram and Uda were helpless against the tide of public opinion that surged through Chittor and in a few days, through all of Mewar.

Tulsidas’s startling reply finally arrived. The legend goes that he wrote: “Abandon those who cannot understand you, even if they are your dearest relatives. Prahlad left his father Hiranyakashipu for that reason. All other relationships are unreal and transient. But not God-love.”

That very day, Meera sent for permission to go on pilgrimage. Given the strong public mood in her favour, the king dared not withhold it, and Meera left Chittor forever to find Krishna.

Renuka Narayanan

(Views are personal)

(shebaba09@gmail.com)