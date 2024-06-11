OPEC’s Gambit to keep oil prices afloat

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+), on June 2, decided to extend its deep oil output cuts into 2025. At the same time, it hinted at a partial roll-back in the last quarter of this year, as it reported a steady May output at 26.96 million barrels per day. Production cut extensions are efforts at lending buoyancy to prices as well as “to stabilise and balance the oil market in times of uncertainty”. Major producers within the group intend to taper cuts gradually, subject to market conditions, though slower macroeconomic growth and a cautious monetary outlook remain a drag on such a move.

A constellation of conditions comprising economic sentiment, geopolitics and political equations significantly reflect on OPEC’s production and distribution policies. The 1956 Suez canal block that led to the rationing of fuel in France and the UK, the 1973 Yom Kippur War, the 1979 Iranian revolution, the current Gaza crisis and similar turbulence in the Middle East have often sent oil prices flaring.

The markets are witnessing a muted reaction this time, with Latin America emerging as the nouveau oil frontier, a game-changer on the global supply scene. In response to an invitation to join OPEC+ in December last year, Brazil “declined to be a full member and instead only seeks to participate as an observer”. Brasilia is forging global energy partnerships, as the world’s top three oil consumers—the US, China and India—are establishing alliances for exploration and production in the region.

Though the 1973 oil embargo and its recessionary effect was a strain on Saudi-US relations, more than 50 years later, the two countries’ economic ideologies still revolve around the theme of oil and security. The 1990 Persian Gulf War led the Bush administration to launch Operation Desert Shield, stationing US troops in Saudi Arabia to safeguard Kuwaiti and Saudi oil fields. Saudi Arabian oil and American weaponry complement each other well.