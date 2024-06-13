For healthier debates in the new house of the people

One of the more interesting possibilities thrown up by the recent election results is the prospect for a change in the functioning of parliament. In the days when PM Narendra Modi’s BJP enjoyed an absolute majority, the institution had been reduced to little more than a notice board for the government’s announcements and a rubber-stamp for its decisions. The expectation that it will now instead be run according to parliamentary rules, conventions and practices established worldwide and honoured in the past in our own nation too, suddenly looks more likely in a Lok Sabha in which nearly 45 percent of members are from the opposition.

Whereas, in the days of the UPA government, 86 percent of all Bills were first referred to a parliamentary standing committee, the BJP/NDA government just sent 14 percent of Bills to committees for scrutiny. This has deprived MPs of all parties the opportunity to examine proposed Bills in detail and offer suggestions the government should take into account before the Bill is brought to the House for a vote. As it is, Bills arrive on the floor untested by such a parliamentary process and, since the BJP has so far enjoyed a brute majority, are passed without a single opposition comment or criticism being taken into account. This must change, and the new reality might help bring it about.

The composition and chairmanship of parliamentary committees must also be modified to reflect the strength of the opposition and the convention of inviting senior opposition MPs to chair committees on substantial issues restored. The BJP behaved disgracefully in ending the long-established practice, since the very inception of the committee system in parliament, of having the External Affairs Committee always chaired by an opposition MP to show that the nation was of one mind on foreign policy. Currently, all major parliamentary committees dealing with sensitive issues are chaired by MPs of the ruling party or its allies—and this must change.