Unexpected lessons from odd Taxes

“Our new Constitution is now established, and has an appearance that promises permanency; but in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” The bit about death and taxes is a familiar quote and is usually attributed to Benjamin Franklin. Indeed, what I have cited is what Benjamin Franklin wrote in a letter to French physicist Jean-Baptiste Le Roy in 1789. The earliest use was probably by Christopher Bullock in a 1716 play. And there was Daniel Defoe in his 1726 book, The Political History of the Devil: “Things as certain as death and taxes can be more firmly believed.” Despite advances in medical science, there is certainty about death. Despite our fond hopes to the contrary, there is inevitability about taxes. However, the form taxes take varies over time and space.

There have been taxes that seem bizarre. But that’s because we are unfamiliar with the context. For example, there was a beard tax, usually identified with Peter the Great (1672-1725), the Russian Tsar. Why did he introduce this tax? There were multiple reasons. First, religion—the Russian Orthodox church—required men to wear beards. Peter the Great wanted Russia to modernise and become like Western Europe, where clean-shaven was the norm. He couldn’t afford a ban, because religious beliefs would take umbrage.

Hence, he used the disincentive of a tax on beards. Economists who argue against bans should approve. Peter the Great’s common sense was in line with what we call nudge or behavioural economics today. Second, there was an equity motive. Wealthy merchants were charged more and poor farmers were charged less. Ignoring the fact that this was a tax on beards, this is precisely what we try to do through tax policies. Third, there was a revenue-cum-fiscal motive. Actually, the beard tax didn’t bring in much revenue. Enforcement was an issue. (People had to carry beard tokens as evidence they had paid the tax. Who was going to check these?)