Yogis & Junglee Cricket in the land of Yahoo

When you come to a fork in the road, take it.” That’s a memorable quote from American baseball player Yogi Berra, famous both as a sportsman and one whose sayings often made one laugh and think. The quote sounds like a stand-in for how one can eat a cake and have it too, but its origin lies in his instructions to a friend visiting his home. No matter which path you chose at the fork, you would end up at his house.

It’s an appropriate metaphor to discuss the fascinating emergence of the US as a cricketing nation. The US team’s upset victory over Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the US and the Caribbean was led by Saurabh Netravalkar, who seems to have taken a fork of sorts in his life’s journey. He is successful both as a techie and a cricketer—an ultimate contemporary Indian middle-class dream. A search on his name leads first to his Instagram handle, followed by his profile as an Oracle software engineer, and then reveals his cricketing credentials. Netravalkar played under-19 cricket for India, and this month, he played for his adopted homeland against India. Such is the circle of life.

But my story today is about the fascinating link between the US and India across spheres—politics, spirituality, technology and sports.

Yogi Berra was called ‘Yogi’ by a friend who used to see him sitting cross-legged in a pose that reminded him of an Indian yogi. Now, it is widely believed that baseball has its origins in rounders, a variant of cricket. English settlers in the US played the game that later evolved into baseball. The free-swinging baseball batter even gave the term ‘pinch hitter’ to the cricket lexicon, as the latter morphed into shorter, limited-over versions. The T20 version is almost like baseball in its combination of colourful outfits, cheerleaders and popcorn capitalism. It is as recognisable from the Ashes Tests as a giant, old IBM mainframe computer would be from the more powerful, hand-held iPhone.