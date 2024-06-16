Ujjain: The holy city of intellectual attainment

An interesting place of immense significance is Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. Time is held to have begun at Ujjain, for it was the prime meridian of the ancient world, millennia before Greenwich. The Ujjain panchangam or lunar calendar, is still calculated here and followed by millions.

An Indian creation theory goes, “Out of nothing came all. Creation came about through life’s longing for itself. Consciousness dawned and the cycle of life and death commenced. But with life was born a longing for liberation. And it was here in Ujjain that this longing found its first utterance. That is why Shiva, the Timeless Lord, chose Ujjain for his earthly abode.” Ujjain, by the river Shipra, was first called ‘Avantika’ as it contained the vana or forests of healing herbs gifted to earth. But then came the ambitious titan, Tripur. He performed terrible austerities and wrenched a boon from Lord Brahma that nobody could destroy him except by one arrow when the three planets he ruled were in alignment. Secure in his power, Tripur unleashed great cruelty on the world. All creatures flocked to Lord Shiva for help. “Mercy, mercy, Great God! We seek refuge in you,” they wept.

Lord Shiva assured them that Tripur’s end was close. Then they beheld the cosmos take on an unearthly glow. The earth became a chariot, the sun and moon its wheels. The mighty Himalayas became the bow. And on this bow, Lord Vishnu himself became the arrow. Thus, Lord Shiva destroyed the three planets with one arrow and with that, he destroyed Tripur. This feat was celebrated forevermore as ‘Tripurardhan’.

Tripur was less than a straw for Mahadev’s might. Nevertheless, he let this cosmic drama take place to bestow on mankind a sense of moral victory. This outstanding victory or ‘Uchhitam Vijay’ is remembered as the name ‘Ujjain’.