Is this the beginning of petrodollar’s end?

On June 9, there was a rash of reports that Saudi Arabia would not be renewing its 50-year-old petrodollar agreement with the US. Thus ended an extended period when the US dollar pretty much had a free run of one of the most valuable traded items in the world. This is how it all began.

“It was July 1974. … An embargo by OPEC’s Arab nations—payback for US military aid to the Israelis during the Yom Kippur War—quadrupled oil prices. Inflation soared, the stock market crashed, and the US economy was in a tailspin,” wrote Andrea Wong in The New York Times decades later.

Just three years earlier, in August 1971, US President Richard Nixon had unilaterally torpedoed the gold standard. By 1973, free-floating fiat currencies had replaced the Bretton Woods system, to set up which Roosevelt had got 44 Allied countries to install the US dollar as the new ‘good as gold’ standard in 1945. In June 1974, Nixon brought into existence the US-Saudi Arabian Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, which would denominate oil sales in dollars in exchange for US weapons and protection to the Saudi kingdom.

The week after the agreement, Nixon went on a trip of the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia. In July, the US Treasury secretary took a two-week tour of “economic diplomacy” to the Middle East. The idea, wrote Wong, was to “neutralise crude oil as an economic weapon and find a way to persuade a hostile kingdom to finance America’s widening deficit with its newfound petrodollar wealth”. In July, Saudi Arabia decided to invest its oil dollars in US Treasuries—a fact that was kept confidential until 2016.