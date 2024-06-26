Building Andhra Pradesh: New government in a new State

Under the leadership of Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP-BJP-JSP combine within the NDA umbrella won a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh at the recent elections, bagging 164 of the 175 assembly seats and 21 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats. The vote was for Viksit Andhra to be part of Viksit Bharat.

Two projects would be crucial to meet the aspirations of the people and develop the state—building the new capital Amaravati and completing the Polavaram irrigation project. These two projects are expected to contribute substantially to the country’s GDP and create considerable wealth for the state. There is also a huge potential for employment generation as Amaravati will first need to be built, then be the seat of the state government’s executive functions, and thereafter will be a services hub. In the case of Polavaram, it will support the entire state’s drinking water and irrigation needs and generate hydel power to serve industrial needs.

During the 2024 election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah expressed the NDA’s support for building Amaravati, which was abruptly stalled by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government. Work on the new state capital was purposely neglected by the outgoing chief minister as his priorities were scattered across freebies in the name of welfare measures.

This led to a neglect of using the capital expenditure route for creating productive, revenue-generating assets for the state. The YSR Congress government buried the efforts made prior to 2019 for the development of Amaravati as a ‘growth engine’ for the state. As a result, investors across the world lost confidence in the state being able to honour project commitments despite a change in government—it had an adverse impact not only on foreign direct investments, but among domestic investors too.