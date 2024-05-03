A tenuous lifeline for Ukraine

The $61-billion assistance to Ukraine, approved recently by the US Congress, provided a much-needed (and much-delayed) lifeline to a country facing a crisis of manpower, equipment and ammunition. It overcame an increasing scepticism (reflecting the public mood in sections of American society) about whether the funds could achieve the objective of defeating Russia. Serious political analysts, who had hitherto expressed unshakeable faith in a Ukraine victory, were hinting at the need for a negotiated settlement. The influential commentator Ian Bremmer of the Eurasia Group—by no means a sympathiser of Russia—has predicted a partitioned Ukraine by end-2024.

In the event, the bill for aid to Ukraine got the requisite votes. Though it is often said that only a small group of MAGA (Make America Great Again) acolytes of former President Donald Trump are opposed to Ukraine aid, about half the Republican representatives opposed the measure. It raises doubts about the prospects of future American assistance to Ukraine, and therefore the question whether the Europeans can step up to fill the gap.

This arms injection will ensure an immediate strengthening of Ukrainian resistance that will prolong the war, while other strategies are explored, to weaken Russia before it comes to the negotiating table. A concerted challenge to Russia’s hold on Crimea, and to its naval profile in the Black Sea, have been explicitly mentioned. The success of this and other strategies remain to be seen. Of importance to the Biden administration is that a setback in Ukraine does not happen before the November presidential elections.