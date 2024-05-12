2024 General Polls: Dictator vs Deliveryman

But other facts and factors cannot simply be written or shrugged off. Nationalism, especially national security and Hindutva do matter. And Hindutva, let us face it, does appeal to the fears and insecurities of the majority, especially middle class Hindus who feel vulnerable and insulted in the only country in the world where they ought to be safest and most respected. Getting the largest possible share of Hindu votes has therefore been the BJP’s SOP right from the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

But Indian voters, let alone easy to fool, are far from dumb. As every card sharper knows, you can’t win with the same trick over and over again. In that sense, Hindus under threat or Muslims as the internal, eternal enemy may not work for the BJP as well this time around. Certainly, it is not drawing emotionally charged voters in droves to the hustings.

Who knows what the BJP’s Chanakyas still have up their sleeves? But, at least thus far, the actual number of seats the BJP wins will determine what kind of BJP the people really prefer. BJP’s margin of victory, in other words, will be an endorsement of either the idea of the One Party-One Leader or, to push this model to its logical extreme, One Leader-One Party-One Nation.

Indeed, lower numbers for the BJP will indicate that the people of India favour, to use the title of my friend Ganesh N Devy’s book, not just a nation but a party “Of Many Heroes”. This does not mean, as several surveys including an oft-cited one by Pew point out, that Indians do not like strong, even authoritative leaders. But there is, we must never forget, a difference between strong and despotic, authoritative and authoritarian. Indian history shows the latter type are called “Tanashahs” North of the Vindhyas, though the original Tana Shah, Abul Hasan (1672-1686) of Golconda, was from the Deccan. Ironically, this eighth and last of the Qutb Shahi kings was thought to be inclusive rather than tyrannical.