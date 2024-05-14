Weather derivatives: A new dawn in risk management

The allure of weather derivatives—financial instruments that allow businesses to hedge against the whims of Mother Nature—is undeniable. They are tradable instruments that usually employ observed weather data to create an index on which a pay-out is based. Weather phenomenons such as precipitation, tempests, cyclones and tsunamis pose significant risks to businesses, with one estimate suggesting more than 80 percent of business activities in the world are weather-dependent. These instruments offer a way to manage uncertainties. With the increasing unpredictability of weather patterns due to climate change, the demand for financial instruments to manage weather-related risks is only likely to grow.

With the Indian economy being largely agrarian, the agricultural sector and industries such as tourism, travel and energy have always been at the mercy of weather. The recent notification of the finance ministry allowing derivatives trading in weather marks a significant milestone in India’s financial landscape. But the success of this initiative hinges on effective regulation of weather derivatives trading.

Derivatives are contracts between parties that hold a monetary value based upon the value of an underlying asset like equities, currency and other financial assets, or commodities. In India, a derivative contract that has a commodity or good notified by the central government as its underlying asset is known as a ‘commodity derivatives’ contract. These commodities, notified from time to time by the central government under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956, may include goods such as cereals and pulses, oil, spices, fruits and vegetables. These may also include certain notified activities, services, rights, interests and events, including weather derivatives.