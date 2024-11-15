Dharavi: The teeming underbelly supporting a glitzy top

I have had strange interactions with Dharavi, dubiously honoured as Asia’s largest slum. Perhaps because of them, I can understand why it is a muse for filmmakers, a haven for criminals, a vote-catcher for power-seekers, and an economic engine that powers the storied mansions and skyscrapers of Mumbai.

One of my early impressions was watching Varadarajan Mudaliar, don of the Dharavi underworld. He was on stage at a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration as a key benefactor, and the auntie who briefly housed me in nearby Matunga as a paying guest was pithy in telling me why he mattered: “People may say things about him, but he does a lot of good things for our temples.”

‘Varadabhai’, who was immortalised by Mani Ratnam in the Kamal Haasan-starrer Nayakan (Hero), came bouncing back to memory as I read how the current plan to ‘redevelop’ Dharavi is a matter of political slugfest at election time. About $237 million of the $2 billion project has already been spent.

The Dharavi project, a key issue for Mumbaikars at the assembly elections next week, will directly or indirectly touch the lives of nearly one million people. Not all of them are likely to be amused by big money chasing the livelihoods of small people—with the clear and present prospect of their being shifted out of the area.

I had a trainee-day visit to Dharavi soon after my glimpse of the don when a Catholic church charity took me on a ‘slum tourism’ tour to showcase the social work it was doing. I recall two things from that visit: the Christian priest wanting a transfer out of the dreaded zone and his talking of slum kids carrying broken halves of shaving blades as ‘gateway’ weapons.

Five years after Nayakan was released in 1987, Dharavi became a Bollywood backdrop again in a Sudhir Mishra movie named after the area. It went on to win Mishra the national award for the best feature film, just as Haasan had won the national award for the best actor for his portrayal of the don.

The Wikipedia description of Dharavi’s plotline remains relevant to this day: “The film follows [the protagonist’s] fortunes as he tries to break out from the clutches of poverty, devising plans and investing all his money in dubious schemes which eventually blow out on him, coming under the eye of unscrupulous politicians and local goons... still, he perseveres for his dreams.”