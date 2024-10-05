Break Bollywood’s silence on Hema panel report

Most of the men who were named and shamed in Bollywood eventually didn’t just get exonerated but also comfortably rehabilitated. On the other hand, all the women who spoke up were left vulnerable to further abuse and pressure, and their cases were forced to a close. The most debilitating has been the denial of work and marginalisation within the industry. “The women are, in fact, much more in jeopardy for coming out and putting their heads and careers on the line… The Bollywood system has gone even more vigilant in making sure that it protects men more fiercely,” says Chohan.

There is cynicism, and an accompanying bitterness among women, even among those at the top, and the allegations that many big wolves would still be roaming around in the industry, their predatory ways unchecked. “I do understand why the younger girls [of the 2018 MeToo movement] have disappeared and gone silent—because they have their whole lives and careers in front of them,” says Nanda.

On the flip side, there have been righteous assertions by some filmmakers about having more women in their crew as a way to create equality of opportunity, but that has also left many unimpressed. It’s inevitable, with women making headway in all walks of life. “With the world watching, they have to include them. It’s more like window dressing. They’re not doing it willingly,” says Nanda.

Kiran points out that it’s harder for women to prove they are up for a task. “The investor confidence is low. There are instances where producers don’t give women filmmakers action films to direct or don’t give action sequences to women cinematographers to shoot. ”

She points out the gatekeeping in the industry and how harsh it is for women to get decision-making opportunities: “New male directors, if they do well, instantly become hot property. A woman, despite success, finds it hard to stay on the grid. If she fails then that turns into a funeral and not something that is par for the course. The parameters are skewed to say the least.”

There are other issues enumerated in the Hema Committee report that hold true for Bollywood as well. Like the poor working conditions, denial of basic facilities on sets and, most importantly, a galling disparity in pay. “There must be pay parity. Then everything will fall into place. Pay me equally, and you will treat me equally,” says Nanda.

According to Upadhyay, “Abhi Dilli door hai” (It’s a long way to go) and powerful women in Bollywood—with the integrity of the likes of Parvathy Thiruvothu, Rima Kallingal, Revathi and Bina Paul—will need to step in and step up.

The Hema Committee was no doubt a game-changer, but it’s appalling for it to have been lying buried for more than five years when it could have put the MeToo movement in India in a completely different space. Says Nanda: “We would have reached the goalpost back in 2019. I feel saddened that we lost a consequential moment.”