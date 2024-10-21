The battle for the Soul of BRICS

Meeting when the world’s first ‘live-streamed genocide’ in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine war are in the backdrop, one would expect the two issues to dominate the BRICS summit opening in the Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday. But these issues are unlikely to take the centre-stage. Instead, that space is likely to be claimed by the politics behind the group’s expansion, the battle for leadership of the Global South between China and India, and whether BRICS should evolve as an anti-Western bloc spearheaded by Beijing and Moscow.

The acronym BRIC—Brazil, Russia, India, China—was coined in 2001 to club together the four countries as attractive investment destinations. In 2010, the group was expanded to include South Africa, thus becoming BRICS. This year, four members were added—Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the UAE. Although not formally a member yet, Saudi Arabia participates in the group’s activities.

These 10 countries represent 35.6 percent of global GDP in purchasing power parity terms and 45 percent of the world’s population. It’s projected to expand further—with more than 40 countries having expressed interest in joining, including emerging powers Indonesia, Malaysia and Cambodia. Thus the battle for its leadership assumes global importance.

As the US seeks to isolate China geopolitically, China looks at the Global South for its future. Although an upper-middle-income country, China positions itself as a member of the developing world, standing in solidarity with the poor and the oppressed—especially through its Belt and Road Initiative. Therefore, for Beijing, the leadership of BRICS will be a major diplomatic win.

Beijing also made notable strides in global diplomacy. For example, it brokered a historic deal in March 2023 bringing together arch-rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic relations. It has also brokered relations between rival Palestinian factions.