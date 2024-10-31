How veganism affects business choices too

While celebrating the 50th year of the Vegan Society in 1994, Louise Wallis, the then president and chair of the organisation, institutionalised this day as the World Vegan Day.

Veganism as a lifestyle has seen a substantial surge in recent years. According to a 2024 estimate, there are approximately 88 million vegans in the world. The largest vegan population resides in India (11 percent of the world), followed by the US and China (4 percent each). Gen Z and millennials constitute a sizable share of vegans (around 27 percent each) followed by Gen X (23 percent).

Year on year increase in the enrollment for ‘Veganuary’, a popular campaign calling for vegan practices in January is an indication of growing popularity of veganism. Around 7,00,000 people from 228 countries took to this 31-day challenge in 2023. As young people are increasingly looking for products that are cruelty free, plant-based and sustainable, there is a considerable swell of clean label and plant-based choices in the market.

Generational impact

Veganism and vegetarianism are not new as the practices can be traced back to ancient Indian and Greek cultures. Many religions such as Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism advocate these practices to encourage healthy, harmonious and non-exploitative lifestyles.

The best way to assess the rise of veganism is to look at consumer market data. The US vegan retail alternative food sales saw a jump from $3.9 billion to $8.1 billion between 2017 and 2023. The same worldwide from 2019 to 2023 grew from about $21.6 billion to $29 billion.

Experts opine that more Gen Z may adopt a vegan lifestyle in future. The digital native and climate anxious Gen Z is in the process of shaping the world with their values. This generation has its identity influenced by Covid-19, a shift in financial paradigm, digitisation and factors such as climate change. Gen Z consumes considerable online content, which influences their decision-making.