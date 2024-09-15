US Project 2025: Policies for Trump’s probable next term

While China unifies the conservative movement, the Russia–Ukraine conflict divides it. Some Republicans see Russia as a major threat to US interests and European order. They support US aid and even troop deployment, if needed, to ensure Russia’s defeat. Others believe that Ukraine’s defence should be left to the Europeans, since it is not a principal US national security concern.

Trump has said nothing, beyond declaring he would end the conflict very quickly. This may not mean forcing Ukraine into a capitulatory settlement. He would not want to do to Ukraine what Biden did to Afghanistan. He may be more amenable to something like the ‘peace plan’, elaborated by former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, and a Republican colleague whose consultancy firm is reported to have links with an advisor of Ukraine’s president and some top US defence manufacturers. It involves ramping up sanctions against Russia to force compromise, a $500-billion “lend-lease” program, enabling Ukraine to buy US weapons (thus benefiting America’s defence industry), and fast-tracking Ukraine’s admission to the EU, to help modernise its economy. Trump has not commented on this plan, which may need tweaking to be practical.

In the longer term, the mandate’s recommendation reflects Trump’s inclinations: Europe and Russia should bear their fair share for a security architecture. NATO’s European members should field a conventional deterrent against Russia, while the US will provide a nuclear deterrent. This would enable the US to reduce its force posture in Europe to give China fuller attention.

As in Trump’s first term, trade is an important focus area. With adversaries, allies and partners alike, trade policy should be strictly guided by reciprocity: unfair advantages of partners will be countered, from tax policy to currency manipulation to domestic standards and subsidies. India has to brace itself for a repeat of 2016-20.

The mandate asserts the importance of India for countering the Chinese threat, securing a free and open Indo–Pacific, and as an emerging economic partner. It declares normal relations cannot be expected with the “perfidious Taliban regime” in Afghanistan and the “military–political rule” in Pakistan.

Project 2025 is a useful guide to the likely approach of a future Trump Administration. Its external agenda is neither isolationist nor globalist. The US is seriously challenged by China and is overstretched in its global operations. But it also has valuable assets and strong allies in every geography; it needs a greater contribution from them to advance its strategic interests. There may be calibrations, as China and Russia push back against US actions. European and Asian partners will need delicate handling.

If Trump wins and stays on message, if personnel appointments are sound, and if there is coherence of policy coordination—all big ifs—his agenda could have far-reaching global consequences.

P S Raghavan

Distinguished Fellow, Vivekananda International Foundation, and a former diplomat

(Views are personal)

(raghavan.ps@gmail.com)