Draft bill on euthanasia: Mercy of dignified death

The Union health ministry's draft bill on euthanasia put out last week marks a shift in the conversation about end-of-life care and the right to die with dignity. Well, a country that cannot ensure a decent life for its citizens should at least facilitate a peaceful death to those who, in addition to the congenital Indian conditions of scarcity and anxiety, also suffer from terminal physical and mental ills.

A few weeks earlier, I had argued in this column in favour of active euthanasia. The draft bill advocates passive euthanasia. Active euthanasia is where lethal substances are administered to cause death. Passive euthanasia, on the other hand, involves withdrawing or disconnecting a feeding tube, turning off a life-support machine, not performing a life-extending operation, and not giving life-extending drugs.

To be eligible for passive euthanasia as envisaged in the draft bill, patients must be suffering from terminal illnesses or conditions that cause unbearable physical suffering. Patients must express their will in writing and undergo rigorous mental health evaluations to ensure their decision is voluntary and well-informed. A series of checks are included to prevent abuse, such as mandatory review boards, family consultations, and the involvement of multiple medical professionals.

The main weakness of the draft bill is that it excludes patients beleaguered by mental problems. For some reason, India seems to think that the mind is not a real source of problems, though predominant Hindu traditions emphasise the mind over the body.

Active euthanasia and assisted suicide have been legalised in several countries, and the number of patients choosing these options is steadily rising.

For example, Belgium and the Netherlands, which have some of the most progressive euthanasia laws in the world, have seen a substantial increase in the number of euthanasia cases. In 2022, over 2,700 people opted for euthanasia in Belgium, a 10 percent increase from the previous year. Similarly, the Netherlands reported over 8,700 euthanasia cases, making up over 5 percent of all deaths. In Canada, where euthanasia has been legal only since 2016, the number of cases surged to over 13,500 in 2022.

A good number of patients opting for euthanasia are mentally shattered people. A notable recent case has been that of Shanti De Corte, a 23-year-old Flemish woman in Belgium, traumatised as a survivor of a terrorist attack.

Shanti’s death happened on May 7, 2022. Her parents were at her bedside when she closed her eyes for the last time. Though she had a troubled mind even before, the collapse of her inner world was triggered by the ISIS attack on the Brussels airport on March 22, 2016.

Shanti was with her schoolmates at the departure lounge when the bombs went off. Among the 32 killed were many of her friends. The injured were over 300. In her own words, Shanti became a 'ghost unable to feel anything anymore.’ Her medications included up to 11 antidepressants a day. And she lived in constant fear and anxiety.

Her case precipitated a massive public debate in Belgium as many doctors, health officials and members of the public were of the view that she could have had a better life had she chosen to live as medical possibilities were not exhausted and new-generation drugs were being invented.